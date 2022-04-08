Kristi Egger (Kristi Egger)

Kristi Egger

Political Party: Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I served as Deputy Public Defender in Hall County for a year, then 32 years as Deputy Public Defender in Lancaster County. Over my 33-year career, I was lead counsel in thousands of cases, trained and supervised law clerks, and mentored young attorneys. Very few attorneys have the experience I have handling juvenile, felony, misdemeanor, appeals, and mental health cases. With extensive work with our case management system, I am well-prepared to administer case assignments and caseloads. My years of hands-on work in Nebraska’s justice system have given me the tools necessary to effectively lead the office. See my website to learn more. www.KristiEgger.org

Why are you running for office?

Frankly, I am running because it is the right thing to do. It is necessary to restore the Public Defender’s Office to the position of respect that it previously had and to improve morale in the workplace. I will work full-time at the office, supporting all the attorneys and staff through mentoring, working side by side, and leading by example. Like every other elected Public Defender in Nebraska, the Lancaster County Public Defender needs to be physically present and involved in court. I will not be an absentee boss.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

In a word, overincarceration. Warehousing people in jail has never worked. The majority of our clients have substance use and/or mental health issues. Diversion, Drug Court, Mental Health Court/Diversion, and Veterans Court are all effective and humane ways to help clients without simply throwing them in jail. The focus should be on getting people the treatment they need. I will work to decrease overincarceration, increase participation in problem-solving courts, advocate to establish a Mental Health Court, and assist the legislative process as needed. We can reform the cash bond system. It unjustly penalizes the poor and leads to excessive incarceration, at great cost to taxpayers. I will work with criminal justice reform advocates and legislators to aid in fixing this broken system. I will work with the County Attorney to get more people into Diversion and other problem solving courts, which again, will help clients and their families, and save taxpayer money. We must keep fighting to end racism and discrimination in Nebraska’s criminal justice system. All these measures will help reduce the number of people incarcerated at taxpayer expense.