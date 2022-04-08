Larry Anderson (Larry Anderson)

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS RACE

Larry Anderson

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

No previous elected offices held. However, I have a unique experience having worked at the State Auditor’s office for nearly four years and then the University of Nebraska for seven years. These accounting roles have a direct involvement with State funds and the oversight they require. I also have a current Nebraska CPA license. In addition, I’ve served in the Nebraska National Guard for 15 years; the military has allowed me to work with a variety incredible people and experience the full reach the State has on the country and the World. Working with the military has allowed me to gain firsthand experience with a variety of unique people from all walks of life; this includes my superiors, peers, and subordinates. I’ve learned that every person’s story is unique and it’s important to take the time. I’ve enjoyed meeting & befriending so many people along the way and overcoming challenges as a team.

Why are you running for office?

I know I would serve the office and Nebraskans quite well. I strive to make a difference on a daily basis; I want to use my knowledge, skills, and abilities in a position to make a positive impact for Nebraskans where it counts. I think the office is the perfect combination to do just that. My main priority would be upholding the performance and integrity of the office and its audit staff. The auditors within this office perform at an incredibly high caliber and they need the continued support and resources to do so. You’re only as good as the people who work for you; therefore, supporting the auditors doing the ground work is furthering the watchful eye over Nebraskans’ State tax dollars.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are no hot button issues that come to mind currently. Keep in mind, given the nature of the work, no news is often good news. I would like this office to be less of a political one. It seems this office has turned into somewhat of an alternate political placeholder for the Governor’s office, which isn’t the intended purpose of your auditor. I actually want the office for it is; this office is not a stepping stone for me. I don’t want to be your Lt Governor, the tax commissioner, or the economic development director. I want to do good things at the State Auditor’s office and I believe deep down to my core that I will do an outstanding job for Nebraskans.