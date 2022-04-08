Larry Bolinger (Larry Bolinger)

ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

Larry Bolinger

Political Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have run for local, State, and Federal offices and have argued many policies. I am a Veteran of both the Airforce and Army National Guards. I earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Major in Political Science and Minor in Criminology with a concentration in government affairs and civic engagement. I studied law, constitutional law, international law, policies, and police procedures. I have conducted several research analysis to help argue for a change in policies that will help me achieve my goals.

Was on the City of Alliance Planning Commission for several years

Chairman for LMN Party of Nebraska District 3

I helped raise funds for Nebraska Boys Ranch, YMCA, ABATE, and the DAVA for disabled veterans.

Volunteer on the Activate Alliance Initiative. One of the programs I worked on is to create a bicycle share program for the city of Alliance.

Gave free rental space for the BBC tower to allow internet access for the local government in Alliance, NE.

Volunteer In Police Services (VIPS). This organization helps the local law enforcement where needed voluntarily.

Donated training materials to several police departments and law enforcement academies.

Why are you running for office?

My focus is on Law Reform, trying important cases, and working with programs that reduce recidivism.

Over the past 20 years, our government has been focused on harsher penalties, adding more law violations, and lacking diversion programs. So we ended up with a higher recidivism rate which caused Nebraska to have the highest per-capita prison population in the Nation. We need more focus on law reform, mainly working on victimless crimes. We need to push hard on diversion programs so we reduce the possibility that someone is going to be a repeat offender. When we make the change we reduce recidivism and we save the state a significant amount of money as each person in prison cost taxpayers $28,000 per year. Rehab and other diversion programs are far more successful and cost significantly less.

Law reform will be a big undertaking and I would need legal staffing that is up to date on laws, procedures, and statistics. They would need to be motivated for change and that might mean a revamp of legal staff to meet both what I expect, what I require to meet my goals, and what is needed to meet the needs of the people. I would hope to get some fresh new faces from our Law schools that are from Nebraska.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?