Lela McNinch (Lela McNinch)

Lela McNinch

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

For all 56 years of my life, I have lived in Nebraska, growing up and spending most of my adult life in York. For a year and a half, I lived in Grand Island, and for the past 15 years have lived in Lincoln. The Presbyterian Church in York is where I received the foundation of my belief in Christianity, which amplified when I attended York College where I studied the gospels and minor prophets and attended daily chapel at the Church of Christ. Later I attended the University of Nebraska Kearney and graduated with a degree in Education.

Returning “home” to York, I began substitute teaching for York Public School District for three years before taking a full-time job at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, where I worked in security for five years before transferring to the Lincoln Correctional Center, (LCC). For seven more years I worked in security, a trainer in emergency preparedness response and hostage negotiations at LCC, Airpark Treatment Center and Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency recruited and hired me as an Exercise Training Officer, where I served all counties, first responders and State agencies for the preparedness of threats, risks, and hazards to the State, focusing on mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to all hazards. Additionally, I was the 9-1-1 Director and Emergency Manager for Grand Island and Hall County.

My next service to Nebraskans came as the Director of School Safety for the Nebraska Department of Education, (NDE). Providing guidance, training, and resources to all school districts throughout Nebraska in school safety and security. My priority was to ensure the safety of our children, educators, and facilities. After 10 years, budget cuts at NDE left me without a job, but I would not give up the cause and worked with Nesbitt and Associates to develop “School Security Services.” Together the team developed up-to-date school safety plans, protocol and advanced training for public and private schools, colleges, and universities across the State.

As founder, President/CEO of Global Strategic Security Solutions, GS₃, LLC, I teach safety planning, implementing a business model of planning, training, exercising, and sustainability.

Currently I am an Adjunct Professor in the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology for the University of Nebraska-Omaha as a subject matter expert on school violence.

I was married and divorced which resulted in being a single mom of three young daughters for about 12 years. In that time, I survived an abusive relationship and faced the social and financial challenges associated with being a single parent working both full-time and part-time jobs, donating plasma and participating in medical studies to supplement my income. In 2008 I married my husband, Jerry McNinch. Together, Jerry and I have five daughters and seven grandchildren, creating a total of seven generations to make Nebraska their home.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Governor because I see the need, based on the current conditions of our State and our Nation, to use my knowledge, skills, and abilities to serve, lead, protect, be the voice and role model for all Nebraskans. Our founding fathers meant for ordinary citizens to step out of our daily lives to serve others in the State when called to do so, and once the service is complete, to step back among those we have served. Because I am stepping out of the everyday life of Nebraskans, I am in touch with the true concerns, fears and hopes of the people. We need to think big, be persistent, and have an unobstructed vision for our future.

Now is the time to push Nebraska forward to a stronger, post-covid economy, demonstrating our faith, resilience, creativity, unity, and power as a State. People should use their circumstances for motivation to seek opportunity rather than allow their circumstances to define who they are. I can serve as a role model, example, and mentor to many who find themselves in less-than-ideal circumstances, but still able to have an unclouded vision for success. One of my goals is to help heal and united us as one Nebraska and to be a servant to the people, hearing their voice and being the second house to ensure the will of the people succeeds.

What would be your top priority if elected?

When elected, my top priority will be the safety and protection of all Nebraskans.

Know that safety encompasses allowing citizens to have more money in their pockets to help provide the basic human needs of food, clothing, and shelter, which means lowering our taxes and bringing in well-paying jobs with benefits. To have safety through strong, consistent, fair, responsible law enforcement. Safety by ensuring our roads and infrastructure is sound so we can work, play and travel safely throughout the State. And to mitigate hazards, to keep all Nebraskans alive and safe. Food safety and availability though assisting our farmers and ranchers to be able to have the resources they need to grow, transport, and sell their products and make a fair profit.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

The most relevant experience I bring to the office of Governor is my selfless continued service to others. As a trained negotiator I truly listen to the wants, needs, hopes, and fears of others, which is paramount in the leadership of our State. There is a tremendous responsibility to all people in serving at this level. I can set aside my ideas and opinions to hear the ideas and concerns of others, to wisely and confidently make the decisions which will best serve most people.

I have a broad base of firsthand experience dealing with private and State agencies throughout Nebraska, and a proven record in collaborating and managing crisis and threats throughout the State. Every day in my service to Nebraska I have worked to protect all Nebraskans and visitors.

I have worked behind the walls in our prison system and understand the operational standards and administrative requirements to achieve accreditation while providing a safe environment for inmates to serve their sentences and for staff to work safely in volatile and potentially hostile environment. I understand the challenges associated with the job because I worked behind the walls for 12 years. The ability to address the issues of overcrowding and challenges within the prison system will come with firsthand knowledge of the issues.

I have worked behind the walls in our prison system and understand the operational standards and administrative requirements to achieve accreditation while providing a safe environment for inmates to serve their sentences and for staff to work safely in volatile and potentially hostile environment. I understand the challenges associated with the job because I worked behind the walls for 12 years. The ability to address the issues of overcrowding and challenges within the prison system will come with firsthand knowledge of the issues.

Serving at the State level in education, I helped the Educational Service Units, public and private schools as well as colleges and universities. I helped create protocol and exacting standards to ensure the safety of our children, educators, and facilities. Developing and enhancing safety plans and providing training to educators across the state. In such I have created a safer Nebraska and am aware of the growing needs for safety and change in education.

In my leadership positions I have managed multi-year, multi-department and multimillion dollar budgets for Nebraska and Homeland Security grants simultaneously.

I am already seen as a trusted agent to the State and was appointed to the US Attorney’s Antiterrorism Advisory Council, and the Nebraska Infrastructure Protection Committee. I have collaborated with the teams of unique specialists on the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and the Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition. My commitment to all people in Nebraska has remained constant.

Overall, I bring to the office my knowledge of safety, preparedness, prevention, communication and coordination of people, ideas, finances, and results. In each role of my service to Nebraskans, I have been bound by the restrictions of money, required to do the best for the most people with limited funds. Even with those restrictions, I successfully completed our expected goals and objectives.

I hold a Certificate of advanced Homeland Security Studies from Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel; Emergency Preparedness Response Certificate, from Law Enforcement Training Research Associates (LETRA), Campbell, California; Certification in National Incident Management Systems (NIMS), Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Programs (HSEEP), and Professional Development Series of Emergency Management from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Emergency Management from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA). I am certified in National Incident Management Systems, (NIMS), and Incident Command Systems (ICS) with the knowledge and ability to work with all agencies, local, State, Tribal, and National, in a seamless coordinated fashion to all-hazards or incidents. I am a trained certified Crisis Negotiator bringing in advanced active listening and communication skills to the table. As an instructor I guide, teach, mentor, and explain complex issues and ideas to individuals with clear expectations, desired outcomes, and required deadlines. I have coordinated teams of subject matter experts to develop guidance, protocol, and foundational standards in educational mandates. While serving in State agencies, I routinely reviewed proposed legislative bills to determine their validity to the needs of the agencies or populations to which they were directed.

I have worked with and trained first responders in all ninety-three counties as well as worked with and in Nebraska State Agencies, assisting with continuity of operations (COOP) and continuity of government (COG). I work with and train educators and students throughout Nebraska and am known to unite people of all cultures, colors, genders, religions, and socioeconomic backgrounds to work towards the good and benefit of all people. I have worked with agriculture sectors specifically the livestock emergency disaster response systems (LEDRS) to train and coordinate the response to a contagious animal disease in Nebraska. I assisted with the activation, storage, and planned distribution of the Strategic National Stockpile to the State. I was appointed as liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services for the H1N1 Bird flu and assisted in the development of a response and recovery plan for the pandemic.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I do support tax relief for Nebraskans. I am grateful that there is now tax relief for our veterans in their retirement system. I believe that the proposed 5-year program to eliminate social security tax should be acted upon immediately, rather than extending it to five years. I will encourage and support our legislature to move on this proposal to provide immediate relief. Our senior citizens have a fixed income and with the rising cost of our basic human needs it is becoming more difficult to be comfortable in the senior years. Our seniors need relief immediately.

My focus will be reducing spending as well as limiting spending growth. We must live within our means while taking care of our existing infrastructure and residents. Relief will also come by taking a hard looks at what we truly need in the State. There are wish lists and there are essentials for success and survival. Rather than building new, there are hundreds of empty buildings throughout Nebraska which can be used and remodeled at a fraction of the cost for many projects and State needs. Accessing unused facilities for inmate housing or youth facilities is inexpensive in comparison to the creation of new facilities. Reducing spending smartly will also reduce spending at a local level to keep taxes low. Together the legislature and I as Governor will discuss the best solution to provide care and services while reducing spending.

We need to promote Nebraska on a global level. This means we need to be bold, driven and have the confidence to move Nebraska forward to bring in people and jobs to secure economic development and “The Good Life” for generations to come. We will need to make changes while preserving our solidarity, integrity, and unity as a State.

We must be willing to take bold steps and take chances on new markets, products, ideas, and innovations. We took a chance with Ethanol in Nebraska; we need to be willing to take chances in exploring other products to boost our economy and international trade, to include dairy cattle, processing plants for milk and cheese products. Locally owned packing l

Raising the THC level of Cannabis sativa, hemp to 1% will allow farmers to grow a less restrictive product. For hemp to be productive for the State, we will need to bring in processing, manufacturing, and distribution for new products. Each of these actions will bring in well-paying jobs with benefits which will allow growth to the State, broadening our tax base to lift the burden of taxes from everyone. I also believe in and support the legalization of medical marijuana. Appropriately taxing THC products will provide an additional income to Nebraska. I will engage our legislature to win additional support of cannabis for textile and building products as well as encourage the introduction of processing and manufacturing to our State.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

I will continue the streak of low unemployment rates by encouraging and supporting companies who invest in employee education benefits. Likewise promote work-life balance for employees with families through flexible work hours or locations. I do support an increase in the minimum wage to allow individuals to earn more and have more discretionary money. It should be more rewarding and beneficial to work and earn a living rather than be given had outs

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Candidate did not answer.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Regarding labor shortages and the supply chain we need to bring in companies who can build and develop our own supplies thereby eliminating the challenges associated with the supply chain. We have the capability to be self-sufficient in all areas if we allow the growth to come to our State. Part of labor shortages to the State is unaffordability due to high taxes. Once we correct the taxation issue, we will attract more people to Nebraska. We also could hire, legally, migrant workers to help throughout the state in agriculture, tourism, and services. We need to utilize our human resources responsibly to benefit the migrant workers and their families as well as our own businesses and people

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Several ideas for addressing overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services include rather than imprisoning non-violent crimes, I suggest the discipline be changed to house arrest with ankle bracelet monitoring and restrictive movements to work and home. Authorized activity such as attending family sporting events would be allowed. Additionally, everyone as part of their restitution would have to participate in community service weekly until their sentencing is complete. Individuals would continue to contribute to society while caring for their families.

Secondly, use the unoccupied buildings throughout Nebraska, such as the Hastings Regional Center campus, to house specific groups of inmates or specific custody levels.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I do believe Nebraska elections are free, with every Nebraskan having the ability to vote. We have in person voting, absentee voting and mail in ballots. Regarding fairness, as a first-time candidate running for office and being excluded from multiple forums even after a call or email, I question the fairness of elections. As a voter it is my right to see and hear all the candidates regardless of funding and their war chest of money. Candidates should earn a vote rather than buying a vote. I believe we can enhance the security of our voting by bringing polling booths into senior living homes, rather than having a second individual “drop off” their ballot in a vote box. Also, re-registering to vote each time we renew our ID or driver’s license would help to eliminate dead people voting. Additionally, I believe a “hand count” of votes by a human should take place first, followed by a machine count to verify the information. Any machine used should be subject to inspection at any time to ensure the security of the count and the machine.