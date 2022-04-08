AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS RACE
Leroy Lopez
Political Party: Legal Marijuana NOW
Previous related work experience/political offices held:
Newcomer to Political Office
Small Business Owner for almost a year
Graduated from Southeast Community College in Mass Media/Communications
Graduated from Peru State College in Business Management
Managed Retail, Restaurant and Service Industry Businesses nearly 20 years
Why are you running for office?
I am running for State Auditor as part of the “We the People” movement. It is not what political power holds power, but that the power lies in “We the People” and not in lobbyists, corporations, PACs, NGOs, and special interests. Nebraskans want real people who will speak truth, righteousness, and who want to serve their state, not their own personal ambitions.
What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?
I want full financial transparency and accountability from all the departments of the state. I will conduct investigations into PPP loans and other funds involved with Non-Government Organizations. I will work to find discrepancies and end unjustified payouts. As State Auditor, I want to put literal money back into the pockets of the taxpayer. I am willing to work with the governor, legislators, and heads of the different state entities to serve the people better. I have no loyalty to either major party, just loyal to my state and consider myself a Nebraskan first.