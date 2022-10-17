Lin Quenzer (Lin Quenzer)

Lin Quenzer

Candidate for Clerk of the District Court

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Lin Quenzer has been Lincoln City Ombudsman for 23 years, gaining critical experience helping Lincoln residents effectively contact and interact with municipal government. This experience and serving on the board of directors for the United States Ombudsman Association, Joining Our United Resources for Native Youth Board of Directors, Open Harvest Food Co-op, and The Salvation Army has provided a wealth of experience in helping a diversity of people from all walks of life work effectively with nonprofits and governmental institutions. She is also the principal pastor at Sacred Winds Native American Mission UMC, where she has served since 2014. She served a year as an AmeriCorps VISTA at the Lincoln Literacy Council, providing her with extensive experience in strategic planning and budget development while addressing the needs of our newest Americans as they learn English. She graduated summa cum laude holding a BA in English from the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska. These experiences have allowed Lin Quenzer to have excellent communication and organizational skills, and a commitment to transparency in government, all needed to bring needed improvements to the office of the Clerk of the District Court for Lancaster County.

Why are you running for office?

Lin Quenzer knows governmental institutions can be intimidating. People often find themselves unable to access needed services or information. As Ombudsman, Quenzer helps community members navigate municipal codes to make City government services accessible to average people. The expertise Quenzer brings will ensure equitable access to all services provided by the Clerk of the District Court and assure knowledgeable and dedicated staff are available to make sense of the halls of justice in Lancaster County.

Quenzer has the experience and leadership qualities to bring access to court services on a level playing field for everyone. Starting in 2005, working in partnership with other governmental agencies and institutions, Quenzer led development of one of the first online resources for residents to report City law violations directly to departments. Quenzer has led evolution of the system, getting input from staff to create easy accessibility for users in app form, saving time and resources for City government. As Clerk of the District Court, Quenzer will bring this expertise to bear, helping users to understand and successfully use the District Court’s e-filing system.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

An essential function of the Clerk’s office is ensuring readily available information for families who need to know their children’s support is coming. This is key to keeping families healthy and safe. The Clerk of the District Court notifies people when they need to appear for court proceedings or respond to summons. Knowing how to get to these records and gain access to the courts must be clear and easy for all. Lin Quenzer knows how to ensure interacting with the courts is understandable and effective. Collaborating with officers of the court, the Clerk’s office staff will prioritize operational efficiencies. Based on previous experience, Quenzer will develop a user-friendly website with in-person services available to make the Clerk of the District Court’s office adaptable to future needs for the people of Lancaster County.