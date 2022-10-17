Matt Hansen (Matt Hansen)

Matt Hansen

Candidate for Lancaster County Clerk

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

State Senator, District 26, 2014-present

Why are you running for office?

It has been an honor to represent Northeast Lincoln in the Legislature these past seven years, and while being term limited I wanted to continue to serve my community. I hope to be able to continue my public service as our County Clerk. I believe I have shown my ability to build trust and work collaboratively over my two terms in the Legislature, and want to bring that same perspective and dedication to this position.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I plan to focus my service as County Clerk around the themes of transparency and efficiency. This office serves as a vital backbone for Lancaster County, supporting the County Board and other county departments. I will work diligently to ensure that the public has efficient service from our office.