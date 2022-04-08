Matt Schulte (Matt Schulte)

Matt Schulte

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Executive Director of Campus Life, 2011-present

Elected Member of Board of Education 2015-2019

Why are you running for office?

When elected I will be a for-the-people official: pro-life, pro-business, pro-election security, pro-public safety. I will bring these Republican values with me into the board room each week.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I will fight to eliminate wasteful spending. The county board’s budget has exceeded inflation by 178% over inflation in the last 10 years (not including ARPA funds). I will reprioritize infrastructure. Our roads and bridges have continued to be neglected for far too long.