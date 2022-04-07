Michael Connely (Michael Connely)

Michael Connely

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

When I was a kid, I did stupid things just like everyone else.

My youthful choice of stupidity included, jumping off corn quonsets into hay stacks (painful), jumping over our house with a 125 Kawasaki motorcycle (successful), going water skiing when there was still ice on the water (bad idea), and ripping flesh from my shin bone trying to show off how high I could jump, and then sewing it back up. (that stings, and you need pliers as well as a needle and thread).

I have cleaned pigsties and toilets, loaded iron and stacked concrete, detasseled in the cornfields and stacked hay, been a driver, a store clerk, a waiter, a newspaper boy, and a worker on an assembly line. I have worn most hats.

In the military I have walked through machine gun nests (allies, nearly got tagged by friendly fire during joint military exercises), been blown down runways (some pilot thinking it was fun to fire up his engine at the wrong time), and have huddled half frozen on the Korean plains during operation Team Spirit.

I am just an average Nebraskan, originally from Broken Bow. My family has been in Nebraska for 7 generations. I know what Nebraska was, and what we have lost. I want it back.

Why are you running for this office?

I am not running for title or for money. I am running for survival. I have been monitoring the massive Military buildup in Communist China. They are planning for war and we in Nebraska are not prepared. My family has been in Nebraska for 7 generations. My family, friends, and neighbors are here. I am running for Governor to both stop the Socialist spread and to protect my home, and prepare us for what is coming.

What would be your top priority if elected?

If my initiatives make it on the November ballot, my first year agenda will be: Reducing the State Board of Education from over 500 to about a dozen, dropping property taxes, and returning education to the local level; Eliminating the inheritance tax; Eliminating ALL forced mask and vaccine mandates; Enforcing 1st Amendment Rights and stopping forced gender pronoun usage, Working with Rex Schroder to clean up election fraud potential, Banning transgenders from female sports. Read my book for the rest.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

An individual can be exceptionally bright, have influential contacts, and other positive qualities, but if that individual is unwilling to join in the battle for the soul of our state, then those qualities have no importance. My greatest quality is the one that I am bringing RIGHT NOW, before the election. I am a man of action. My initiatives, my unicameral testimonies, my recruitment and promotion of high quality state candidates that I am doing now, sets me apart.

My work in construction, manufacturing, transportation, education, sales, and agriculture allows me to understand the needs of most Nebraskans.

My law enforcement training and military police work qualifies me to interact smoothly with our vital law enforcement agencies. My military intelligence and overseas work gives me a view that extends beyond Nebraska for advanced planning. Highly successful Executive positions both in Nebraska and overseas show I have experience leading team leaders. Look at www.michaelconnely.org to see details of my experiences.

For those who prefer to look at a resume instead of character, I have over 300 semester credit hours of college with a 3.82 GPA . My majors include: Political Science, Sociology, Business, Education, Medical Lab, Aviation Electronics.

I am a Marine Corp Sgt vet with work on Helicopter Communications and Navigation, Military Intelligence, Military Police, Medical Lab and a few other minor areas.

Executive Experience includes State Quality Assurance Director for the US Census (promoted 5 times in 2 years) International Educational Advisor for the Japanese Ministry of Education, Educational Director, and Founder of multiple businesses.

I am a Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award winner, Top Economics student #1 of 17,000 in college, and I have receive multiple military letters of commendation.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

It amazes me that everyone talks about tax relief and avoids talking about the root of the problem. Our government spends too much money and that is why we have a tax problem. Yes there are elements of our taxes that need changed, but first I want to implement MY version of 30 x 30. I want to eliminate 30% of the Nebraska Government within 30 months. THAT would make tax reforms much more attractive.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

We have labor problems. It is not that our low unemployment is a bad thing, but we need more people to fill the vacant positions. I will push for lowered regulations making it easier for businesses to operate, and hire more workers. We also need apprentice programs in our schools which will provide workers in the industrial and other areas.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Remember my comment about fixing government spending before fixing taxes. If expenses drop then housing will drop too. We also need to simplify regulations. More details will be on my book “Restore the Good Live” (a Patriot’s Guide to Retaking American One State at a Time.”

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

This is a Biden issue. I will need more research to decide the best course of action for Nebraska. If anyone has ideas to fix this short term DC caused situation, they can write to me at Connely2022@gmail. As for long term issues. We need apprenticeship programs beginning at the JR. High school level with a labor representative at schools so students do not have to wander around blind in the employment market. Additionally, alternative forms of post high school education are available. You can find a sampling of those on my site www.michaelconnely.org

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I have multiple relatives working for corrections in all areas. Because of this, I have inside view of the problems (but of course they maintain confidentiality). There are many individuals who should not be in prison in the first place, ones who simply strayed accidentally outside of administrative law. There are others in for victimless crimes who would be better off on state sponsored probation/work programs. One other point is that I want to contract to send all our illegal alien prisoners to a corrections facility in South America. It will be cheaper, and when they get out, it will be a heck of a long walk back to the USA.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Absolutely not. I also want Nebraska citizens from every county to come to my website to see how they can assist me in cleaning up our corrupted voter rolls. That is merely one method that bad actors can use. I can not address the others unless I and the members of my team win in the May 10 primary. www.michaelconnely.org is where people need to go in order to help me clean up voter rolls before the primary.