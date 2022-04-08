Mike Foley (Mike Foley)

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS RACE

Mike Foley

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

State Senator 2001-2007

State Auditor 2007-2015

Lt. Governor 2015 - present

Why are you running for office?

To aggressively and professionally ensure that public funds are spent properly and to root out waste, fraud and abuse of public resources.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Run the office of State Auditor in a competent and honorable manner to serve the taxpayers of Nebraska.