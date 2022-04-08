Mike Hilgers (Mike Hilgers)

ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

Mike Hilgers

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am a practicing litigation attorney with over 15 years of experience. Owner and founder of Hilgers Graben, named one of the fastest growing companies in the country by Inc. magazine.

I currently serve as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. I have represented District 21 for the last 6 years; I was elected originally in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for attorney general because Nebraska needs an attorney general who can protect the Constitution, enforce the rule of law, fight back against federal overreach, and help keep our communities safe.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are a number of critical issues that the next Attorney General will face. Among them are: protecting the Constitution and the rule of law; supporting law enforcement; protecting our water rights; and using business principles to find more value for taxpayers. I am prepared on day one to tackle these issues head on.