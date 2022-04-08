Paul Anderson

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I’m retired from the US Navy Reserve (21 years) , and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe RR (35 years). I have run for 13 elective offices, but held none.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for this office because, as your state treasure, I pledge and promise to establish and maintain a high level of trust, integrity, and accountability, when it comes to spending or not spending, Nebraskans (hard earned) tax dollars.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

As state treasurer, one of my top issues will be, to work with the state legislature in getting legislation supporting required mediation and joint custody for divorcing parents with minor children. Child support collection is the responsibility of the treasures office. And child support has been used as a weapon against the non-custodial parent, and it’s the children of divorcing parents, who are the casualties!