Rachel Garver

Candidate for Lancaster County Treasurer

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have served since January 2019 as the Lancaster County Treasurer. This is the only political office I held or run for. Previously, I worked over 25 years at University of Nebraska, billing and collecting on student accounts. Right out of college I worked at a financial institution first in the accounting department and then the investment department. I have a solid financial background.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election as Lancaster County Treasurer as I believe I have an obligation to serve my community sharing my experience, talents, education, and integrity. I believe the residents of the County deserve a qualified/competent County Treasurer with integrity.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Top priorities: 1. Keep working with staff to provide great customer service. Changes and improvements have been made over the last few years. This is an important, ongoing task, benefiting everyone. 2. To continue to review internal processes, automating and realizing efficiencies where possible. 3. Actively listen to taxpayers and staff to help remedy concerns and potentially receive ideas that effect positive change. 4. Work with our banking partners to reduce fees to save the County money.