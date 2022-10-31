Rick Vest (Rick Vest)

Rick Vest, Incumbent

Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 5

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am the County Commissioner for District 5. The last four years taught me what a great array of responsibilities and high-level decisions the board must deal with. My experience prepares me to lead our County to even greater success in the next term.

My work career covered over 40 years with Burlington Northern Railroad. My first 27 years I worked at Havelock Shops as a Railway Carman. There I learned how to evaluate defects and apply the needed repairs to return damaged freight cars to service. For the last 14 years of my career I worked in the General Claims Department where I was called to accident sites that ranged from minor property damage to fatalities and life altering injuries. My responsibility was to determine the facts, evaluate responsibility and negotiate resolution. Great training for being a County Commissioner.

Why are you running for office?

Public service has been a big part of my life. From coaching youth sports to serving my church I served others all my adult life. While working at the Railroad I trained and became a Certified Mediator for the State of Nebraska Department of Justice. Over the years I mediated for hundreds who were trapped in conflict. I helped them find solutions and move forward towards a better future.

My experiences and skills help me serve the citizens of Lancaster County as a Commissioner. Pulling people together, working through conflict and differences, finding the facts and creating solutions are all a part of my experience. Being a commissioner is an honor I deeply cherish

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

During the last four years we have seen unprecedented events from record flooding to a global pandemic to civic unrest. Because of our strong leadership, Lancaster County has come through these challenges even stronger and with a brighter future. To continue this growth, I will work on:

PUBLIC SAFETY-I will continue to support our law enforcement officers and work toward improved and widely available mental health care. Too much of our law enforcement officers time is spent dealing with a revolving door population that needs treatment instead of incarceration. Also,supporting families is key to raising healthy children and helping them become productive adults.

RESPONSIBLE USE OF PUBLIC FUNDS-At a time when costs are rising for all of us, I will continue the drive for increased efficiencies and lower costs for county government. We have lowered the County levy in both of the last two budgets.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH-Lincoln and Lancaster County are on the move with bright futures ahead. I have supported that growth with expanded high-quality broadband throughout Lancaster County, expanded water availability, and made vast improvements in infrastructure. We have grown our tourism options in the last four years. This is a great way to support our tax base. I will continue to grow our county in the next four years.