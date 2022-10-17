Rob Ogden (Rob Ogden)

Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds, Incumbent

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Manager and appraiser for a Lincoln real estate appraisal firm for over 15 years.

Chief Operations Manager for a local software provider that supplies appraisal software systems for Nebraska counties.

Chief Deputy County Assessor/Register of Deeds for a total of 20 years.

County Assessor/Register of Deeds for the last four years.

Why are you running for office?

To provide superior leadership to the Assessor/Register of Deeds office, leverage advancements in the latest technology, and continue to develop and strengthen my professional staff of dedicated people.

To maximize open and transparent valuation and recording processes that can be accessed by the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To leverage my professional experience and appraisal credentials into a significant public service of providing fair and accurate valuations to all 115,000 parcels in Lancaster County.

I have enjoyed serving as County Assessor/Register of Deeds, and am up for the challenge of continually improving in an industry highly regulated by state statutes and professional standards.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

The taxpayers of Lancaster County are my customer base, and if re- elected, I will continue to strive to provide fair and accurate valuations, and an open door for discussion in this challenging real estate market.