SECRETARY OF STATE RACE

Robert Borer

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Not a politician. Just a patriot. Retired Fire Captain with Lincoln Fire & Rescue (27 years). Congressional Public Safety Medal of Valor Award recipient, our nation’s highest civilian distinction for courage and bravery.

Why are you running for office?

Election integrity can only happen with the right people in charge. If we don’t have free, fair, and honest elections, we don’t have a voice on taxes, foreign trade, or unconstitutional mandates. Your vote is the ultimate measure of accountability for public servants. I intend to fight the frontline for the sanctity of your vote and the security of our elections so that the “Good Life” is greater for future generations.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Election Security. I have a plan to ACT - to hold local and state government officials and agencies ACCOUNTABLE, have the moral COURAGE to honor our Constitution and prioritize people over politics, and instill integrity back into our state’s elections and restore public confidence with TRANSPARENCY.