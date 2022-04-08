Robert Clements (Robert Clements)

Robert Clements, Incumbent

Tell us about yourself.

I grew up in Elmwood, about 18 miles east of Lincoln in Cass County, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in mathematics. I played trumpet in the Cornhusker Marching Band and continue to play in the Alumni Band. Forty-nine years ago I married my high school sweetheart, Peggy, and we started a family that has grown to five adult children and thirteen grandchildren. Today, along with my brothers and our sons, I own and manage a small-town bank and financial services business in Elmwood, where I have lived and worked for 40 years.

Why are you running for this office?

In 2017 I was appointed to the Legislature to fill a vacancy and was re-elected in 2018. I am a fiscal and social conservative and want to limit government spending, lower taxes, and protect family values.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

I would continue to focus on property and income taxes, support individual freedoms and pro-life proposals.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I am a 40-year community banker, insurance agent, and tax preparer. I am experienced in the Legislative process. I have served in the Nebraska Legislature for six years as a member of the Appropriations Committee. I am also on the Retirement Committee, Rules Committee (Chairman), and Legislative Planning Committee.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Further Inheritance Tax reductions, which I introduced and passed in 2022.

Property tax reduction by increasing the Nebraska income tax credit.

Increase the Social Security benefit exemption to 100% for Nebraska income tax over 5 years.

Lower the individual income maximum rate from 6.84% to 5.84% over 5 years.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I supported the Affordable, Middle Income, and Rural workforce housing programs which help more people afford housing. I support increasing the tax credit for property taxes paid on homes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I support increased scholarships for Community College tuition, apprentice programs for trade workers, and internship incentives for high school students.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I toured the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 2022 and believe is is beyond repair, needing replaced. A new prison would have more capacity, increase programming classes, and more counseling treatment to help inmates qualify for parole sooner.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We must lower income taxes and property taxes.

We need to expand broadband to all areas of the state, so new professionals can work from rural communities.

Incentives for creating more housing is needed.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?