Russ Barger (Russ Barger)

Russ Barger

Tell us about yourself.

As a husband, father and attorney who is active in his church and community, my family and I have lived in Northeast Lincoln for well over 20 years. Having grown up on a farm near McCook, Nebraska, I later attended UNL to obtain both my undergraduate degree and law degree. My wife and I married in Lincoln, and we have raised our two boys here. My experience practicing law has primarily been as a government attorney, including as an Assistant Attorney General. Investments in farming, and a drone company devoted to livestock producers, have kept me connected to the state’s biggest industry, agriculture.

Why are you running for this office?

The current trajectory of our local and national progressives is not good for our state or our city. My skills and experience will bring some common sense and conservative values back to Northeast Lincoln. Despite a significant tax burden, the quality of our streets and educational options have not improved.

Northeast Lincoln needs the combination of my rural upbringing, experience in state government, small business ownership, and skill as a practicing attorney. Northeast Lincoln deserves better than it has received.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Controlling Government Spending. We must establish metrics of success, not just budgets. Property taxes fund too much of our governmental programs.

Protection of Constitutional Rights. Our First, Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights need constant protection. The last two years show our constitutional protections may not be as robust as we thought.

Public Safety. Compared to other cities in our region, Lincoln’s police force is underfunded and understaffed. Because Nebraska is now a gambling state, our law enforcement needs the funds to address some problems gambling brings: Sex trafficking, financial distress, drugs and gangs.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

My direct interaction with the Legislature gives me a jump start on representing my constituents. This interaction includes my practicing as a government attorney for more than 20 years, giving opinions to State Agencies and State Senators as an Assistant Attorney General, testifying on various bills, and understanding the dynamics of the various factions seeking legislation. My experience in taking direct action on social issues, my ownership of agricultural and technology businesses, and my long-time residence in Northeast Lincoln, will only help my constituents and our state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Nebraska is a high tax state, and this burden must be reduced for us to be competitive with other states. More revenue from increased economic activity and controlling government expenses will both help. We must also find market-based incentives to retain our young talent, to promote investment in sustainable market segments, and to encourage self-regulation by economic forces, rather than relying upon government intervention. We must be strategic, not just tactical.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Market forces can only be guided by government, not stopped or reversed. Inflation, cheap credit, and low unemployment in Nebraska have exacerbated our housing crunch. Allowing high density housing may help in the short term. Long-term, we should consider programs to reduce initial tax burden and give access to beginning loans for young families who pursue home ownership. Home ownership promotes stability, making for safer communities and better educational outcomes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Government can’t fix our economic woes, it can only guide. Federal mistakes are hard to correct at a state level. Promoting regional partnerships and linkages will reduce some of these issues. The Silicon Prairie region contains the core components for most of our needs already, including food, fiber, energy, refining, capital, medical and insurance, along with light and heavy industry.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

A combination of methods to reduce incarceration and recidivism must be utilized. This will reduce the number of potential inmates. Nebraska will need modernized and larger correctional facilities in the near future.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Lincoln already has both investment and a young community in its high tech industry. The advantages of being in the Silicon Prairie corridor must be magnified. Access to sufficient capital, and retention of start-ups which grow, should receive more attention. Recruitment and retention of skilled trades needs more attention and investment. Structural changes in finance and insurance should be examined. Quality of life and low cost of living must be a selling points, especially in the post-Covid, remote-work world in which we now live.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Confidence in our elections is critical for reducing division and distrust in the electorate. Mandatory voter ID and paper ballots are a good start in building that confidence. Robust vetting of contractors, secure operation of the voting systems, and nonpartisan audits will also build confidence that our votes actually count.