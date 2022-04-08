Sarah Slattery (Sarah Slattery)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a professional chef, School Nutrition Director, and single mother from Plattsmouth, NE.

Why are you running for this office?

As a working-class mom, I think that working families deserve better representation in the legislature. We deserve a seat at the table where decisions about our lives are being made.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top priorities all have to do with helping working families thrive. I will focus on funding education and school nutrition programs, increasing access to healthcare, and protecting workers’ rights.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have worked in a school for the last 7 years, and as a School Nutrition Director for 3. I understand the needs and pressures that our educators and students are under and I will bring that experience with me to the State House. Additionally, I have been a small business owner for 15 years, so I know a lot about the determination and grit it takes to succeed.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Absolutely. Property taxes here are disproportionately high, and we rely too heavily on property taxes for school funding. Proportionately taxing the 1% would enable us to ease the tax burden on working Nebraskans, providing much needed relief.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

The quickest and easiest way for housing to be more affordable would be to increase wages and decrease property taxes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As a business owner, I have felt the supply chain issues first hand. Finding ways to connect businesses so that they can source the supplies they need locally would both address the issue and support local businesses. As far as labor goes, providing increased wages and benefits to workers will solve the shortage.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I support fully funding public education so that we can stop the school-to-prison pipeline. I support treatment and diversion programs for drug offenses. I support the development of programs to help inmates assimilate back into society after completing their sentence, to reduce recidivism. I think that mandatory sentencing guidelines need to be re-evaluated and give more discretion to the judges because no two cases are the same. I do not support the building of a new prison to address the overcrowding problem.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We need to make a conscious effort to retain our most talented young Nebraskans. The cost of living is affordable, so why do they keep leaving? That’s the question, isn’t it? In my experience, young people leave Nebraska in search of more exciting, diverse, and welcoming places to live. Inclusion is important. We can reduce this “brain drain” by ensuring that we welcome and protect our neighbors from all walks of life, in an effort to foster diversity.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nope! Nebraska’s elections have always been safe and secure. Furthermore, the nonpartisan nature of the Nebraska Unicameral is one of its best features. It ensures that our senators work together to get things done. Adding blatant partisanship to the legislature is a bad idea.