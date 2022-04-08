Schuyler Windham (Schuyler Windham)

Schuyler Windham

Tell us about yourself.

I was raised in Nebraska and have lived here most of my life. I’m married to my wonderful husband, Daniel, and we’re raising our teenage nephew after the death of Daniel’s sister last year – our nephew is graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School this spring. I’m a lawyer and entrepreneur. I graduated from UNL in 2015 and Nebraska College of Law in 2018. In my spare time, I’m a fiction author and musician in a band out of Lincoln, playing banjo, singing, and writing songs. I am passionate about helping people and believe that good leaders are of the people and by the people, not above the people.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Nebraska State Legislature to enhance our freedoms. I specifically chose the Unicameral because I have previous experience working with the legislature and love how Nebraskans have the opportunity to testify on every bill introduced. I will hit the ground running when elected without a learning curve as the next Senator for LD 2.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1) Strong Families & Communities: reducing taxes and other government burdens on Nebraska’s families, local businesses, and farmers

2) Constitutional Rights: ensuring our inherent rights are protected from an overbearing government; freedom of choice

3) Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform: making sure we have safe streets and are giving Nebraskans second chances, focusing our resources on violent crime

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I am a lawyer and have worked on public policy for several years: lobbying and drafting legislation. I decided to run for office myself using the skills I developed so that I could better represent my neighbors directly. But really, my most relevant and important experience is simply living in Nebraska most of my life and raising a family here.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, I support tax relief for Nebraskans. I will introduce and co-sponsor legislation which will reduce our tax burdens on any and all fronts. I am interested in serving on the Appropriations Committee so we can balance Nebraska’s budget and respect taxpayer money. You work hard for your money and you should keep it.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Housing is a supply and demand issue. I will help get the government out of the way so our local developers can do what they do best, building quality housing for Nebraskans. I’ve seen some really innovative, affordable housing options from local builders that are helping families at all income levels. I’m a proponent of home ownership when families are ready because it is statistically one of the best ways to pass down intergenerational wealth and gives so much financial peace of mind to initial retirees with a paid off home.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I’ve spoken with a lot of small business owners, especially in Lincoln, who explained their concerns. While supply chain issues and labor shortages are problems, the major issues brought up were burdensome and discriminatory taxes and regulations in Lincoln, as well as how businesses were treated by the DHMs during the pandemic. When we can alleviate government barriers, the market will sort itself out much more quickly. What is devastating is that our family owned businesses were outright harassed by the government during the pandemic when everyone was struggling and doing the best they could. I will fight hard in the Unicameral to ensure that never happens again.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I want our neighborhoods to have safe streets and for Nebraskans to have an opportunity at second chances. I strongly support policies such as marijuana legalization and freeing those sentenced for it. We should focus our energy and resources on violent crimes (murder, assault, pedophilia, human trafficking, etc.) rather than locking Nebraskans up for mere drug possession. My younger sister was almost taken from our family and placed in a group home for simply not attending high school due to mental health issues – that is absurd. We were able to help her with a private online school option despite the government attacking us at every level, but it just goes to show how much the juvenile justice system has overstepped its bounds, too. It’s irresponsible for the government to waste our tax-payer money on a bloated prison system which does little to nothing to rehabilitate or help people and to escalate juvenile justice situations like what happened with my family.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

As a young professional myself, I will tell you what matters most to me. I value freedom and leadership which trusts that I know what is best for myself and my family. Liberty facilitates prosperity and opportunity. Free markets allow our entrepreneurs to innovate. Respecting the family structure ensures that parents can best care for and educate our children. Policies such as marijuana legalization will do wonders for our hemp farmers and allow Nebraska to be competitive in this growing industry. Eliminating special interest legislation which benefits corporations over our local businesses is a major priority for me. Nebraska is home: I love living here where I grew up and being close to my family. We have a lot of potential with our low-cost of living and a great environment for young people to raise new families. I value the freedoms we have here and I strive to enhance those freedoms in the Unicameral for all people.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Secure and transparent elections are necessary for our Constitutional Republic to exist and thrive. I am well aware that Nebraskans from across the political spectrum want to ensure voters have access to the polls and also that people voting are who they say they are. I will weigh these important considerations when reviewing any proposal on changing election laws.