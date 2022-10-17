Sean Flowerday (Sean Flowerday)

Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1

Democrat

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.

Why are you running for office?

The working people living in the heart of our county deserve a fair deal, that’s why I ran to be your Lancaster County Commissioner in 2018 and it’s why I’m working to earn your vote again. I want to put my experience in public safety and human service, my proven leadership as Chair of the County Board, and my commitment to serving Nebraskans to work for the people of Lancaster County and make our county work for everyone.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

We have a historic opportunity to make our community stronger than ever as we recover and rebuild after the pandemic. Our campaign is about seeing our community through a hard time and ensuring that our families and our economy come back better than before. My priorities for the next four years include:

Continuing to fight for economic development through rebuilding tourism and hospitality, green energy expansion, and supporting small businesses in our community.

Strengthening families through services for new mothers, programs for youth development, and beginning construction on a new city-county facility for senior citizens and veterans.

Promoting public safety by reforming the school-to-prison pipeline and finding alternatives to incarceration for Lancaster County’s at-risk youth.

Our local government needs to work for working people and I’m committed to continue working for you, listening to you, and keeping our neighborhoods healthy, safe and strong.