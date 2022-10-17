Terry Wagner (Terry Wagner)

Terry Wagner

Candidate for Lancaster County Sheriff, Incumbent

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have been with the Sheriff’s Office for almost 46 years, 27 of them as Sheriff, having been elected to 7 terms of Office. I began my law enforcement career as a dispatcher; after being commissioned as a deputy sheriff I demonstrated professional leadership in the following areas:

Field Training Officer

Member of the Tactical Response Unit (TRU)

Accident Reconstructionist Team Leader of the TRU

Attained the rank of Sergeant

After being elected Sheriff in 1994, I have continued to exhibit professional excellence and community leadership: Member of and past President of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association

Inducted into the NSA Hall of Fame

Graduate of the FBI National Academy 183rd Session

Member of, and past President of the FBI National Academy Associates, NE Chapter

Graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development (LEEDS) 54th Session

Former member of the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council

Founding member of the Child Advocacy Center, Board member for 24 years

Former Board Member of the Nebraska Safety Council

Former Board Member of Peoples Choice (now LincOne) Federal Credit Union

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to make sure Lancaster County has a Sheriff with the proven leadership necessary to continue implementing strategies and procedures that will keep Lancaster County safe and a great place to raise their families. I will keep LSO on the cutting edge of law enforcement best practices to be able to manage a $15M budget, guide 125 employees and to develop strong leaders in this agency that will carry on the legacy of excellence for years to come. I have served the citizens of Lancaster County for over 4 decades, guiding the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office into becoming one of the premier agencies in Nebraska and I am the only candidate with the experience and necessary leadership skills to continue that path of excellence.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Recruiting and hiring the most qualified people as deputy sheriffs. Making sure our current and future deputies know I will fight to provide them with the latest tools to do their jobs: the best equipment, the best training and the best public support to allow them to be the best public servants for Lancaster County.