Theresa Thibodeau

Political Party: Republican

Running Mate: Trent Loos

Tell us about yourself.

I have an extensive background that has afforded me the opportunities to build relationships with everyday Nebraskans. I have worked in Human Resources and managed multi-million dollar accounts. I have stayed at home with my children, and have prepared thousands of children for school through my early learning academy, thus having first-hand experience of the concerns of moms and parents. In addition to my personal and business experience, I have served on government boards, served the Nebraska legislature, and have worked to support the community. I have had experience with the government as a lawmaker, business owner, and resident. I am the only candidate who has worked to improve all levels of government, from city planning to the state level.

Why are you running for this office?

I’ve been involved in local and state politics for over ten years and played an instrumental role in getting conservative candidates elected in Douglas County up and down the ballot. I’ve served in the legislature, chaired the Douglas County Republican Party, and served on the Omaha Personnel Board and a Judicial nominating committee. I reviewed the slate of candidates and felt that I had the public and private business experience to lead our great state. Having worked in Human Resources, served on multiple boards, and owned my own business, I have spoken and listened to Nebraska families and what is important to them. I have developed relationships and focused on open communication in my endeavors. I believe a personal connection builds trust in leadership and lets people know that you are listening, that you care, and that no matter your decision, they have been heard. I have the ideas and vision to lead this state and have Nebraska serve as an example for the rest of our nation.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Nebraska’s governor should concentrate on the issues that most affect our state.

My economic priorities would include:

Aggressively scouring the state budget to find spending cuts.

Digging into our tax policy to find taxes we can cut.

Stopping the passage of any new taxes.

I would push to get parents more involved in their children’s school decisions in education, whether curriculum or social policies. I would also oppose any efforts to reduce voter oversight of education policy.

Public safety must also be a priority. That means supporting our law enforcement professionals as they do tough jobs.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

For over ten years, my involvement in local and state politics has played an instrumental role in getting conservative candidates elected in Douglas County up and down the ballot. I’ve served in the legislature, chaired the Douglas County Republican Party, and served on the Omaha Personnel Board and a Judicial nominating committee. I’m experienced in Human Resources, have served on multiple non-profit boards, and owned a successful small business that I built from the ground up. I have spoken and listened to Nebraska families and what is important to them. Through all of my experience, I have seen and witnessed first-hand what works and what doesn’t for Nebraskans.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Nebraskans are suffering from the burdens of property taxes, and property tax relief will be my first priority. Once we have provided true property tax relief, we can further reduce income tax, address the inheritance tax, and address the cost to license automobiles. However, property tax relief must come first. I propose that the State of Nebraska replace the current school funding formula and fund our education per student. Each school district will know its budget and plan accordingly on how it would like to spend it.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

Having a low unemployment rate does not always mean economic growth. While Nebraska kept a low unemployment rate, employers across the state have been struggling to fill open positions, even to the point where they have had to shut down due to not having enough employees to meet the needs of the business. The low unemployment rate does not consider the number of people who have left the workforce. The governor must work with private businesses, colleges, universities, and high schools to graduate young people ready to enter the workforce.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

The State of Nebraska should work side by side with non-profits that support the development of first-time homes and apartments and organizations that train and mentor new builders. Promoting NIFA loans and cutting red tape for builders to cut costs and make it profitable for companies to build more affordable housing.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The governor cannot directly affect the supply chain. Still, they can create a more inviting environment to increase the recruitment of manufacturing companies and promote entrepreneurship by reducing the burden of high taxes and red tape. Also, realizing that our state is not a one-size-fits-all, we need to work and promote the economic drivers specific to each community. Work with high schools and community colleges to promote expanded dual enrollment and various opportunities available after high school.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska needs a new prison. The new prison will help address the overcrowding issue and allow a safer work environment for corrections officers and others who enter the building to offer services.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Moving forward, to ensure election integrity, I would like to put forward many initiatives. Voter ID is a must, creating more efficient ways to clean up the voter rolls and make sure deceased individuals are removed, tightening up ballot harvesting laws, and putting harsh penalties on anyone who breaks the law. Removing ballot boxes and reducing early voting to 10 days before any election. Requiring mail-in ballots to contain a copy of an individual’s ID and accepting mail-in ballots only from people who are away at school or serving in our military.