Thireena Connely (Thireena Connely)

Thireena Connely

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

I am a homeschool mother. I design curriculum, do editing, and am also an author. In the community, I have taught Government and Politics but this semester, I am teaching War History. In the evenings, I teach dance, gymnastics, and fitness.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running because I’m tired of not having a voice and watching the disappointments we have put in office. I wanted to have someone who can represent the values that we should have but I find that some people have no backbone to say what really needs to be said.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Reducing government spending, restoring our rights and freedoms in our constitution, supporting policies that put America first.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have not held public office, I’m not a politician. I know how government SHOULD run and what ordinary citizens like me need.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

Restricting the fed and putting American economics first. Before we can help other countries, we need to make sure that we are stable. We should also have less restrictive policies on the gas and oil that we can produce here in America.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The supply chain has mostly been disrupted by the kneejerk reaction from the pandemic. We are also seeing that dockworkers may strike as well, which would have devastating consequences. There are several reasons for the labor shortages. First, workers have recently felt like they are being taken care of by the government due to stimulus and extra unemployment which is something that cannot be reversed now. Another reason is the fact that most businesses are struggling to stay competitive with rising minimum wage rates. Unfortunately, this is not a problem that can be helped with a simple bill. There are several things that would contribute to the failure of businesses during this time and most of them are because of government overreach.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

I wouldn’t allow the US to be sending “aid” to other countries. Many times, I’ve seen that this aid is to push certain agendas that will not provide the US with anything in return. We cannot help others if we are broken.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

No. There have been many instances where there were witnesses and reports of security issues within our own election system and it just gets brushed aside.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Yes. Other countries have their own immigration and border security, yet America has a hard time controlling this. There should be policies in place that do not allow sanctuary cities. There should be a clear pathway to citizenship, open to anyone but only after a thorough vetting process.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No. The government overstepped in its reaction to Covid. The government should have put into place “suggestions” instead of mandates and regulations, especially after more facts and information about the virus came out.