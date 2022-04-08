Tracy Refior (Tracy Refior)

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I ran for Airport Authority in 2021 and wasn’t successful for that bid. I’ve been a Financial Advisor for nearly 30yrs and small business owner.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for Lancaster County Treasurer because I think the people deserve better. I want to bring Transparency, efficiency, and professionalism back to this county office.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Top issue to tackle is total Transparency and making the DMV run more efficiently. As the custodial of county funds, the elected treasurer works for the people not the other way around.