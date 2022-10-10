Trevin Preble (Trevin Preble)

Candidate for Lancaster County Public Defender

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am a local attorney who has practiced extensively in the area of criminal law, family law, juvenile law, and general civil litigation. Many of these areas intersect with and can have consequences from the decisions that are made while litigating a criminal case. Prior to becoming an attorney, I worked for several large insurance companies here in Lincoln. My leadership experience includes supervising front line staff, training, and performance management. I am an effective leader who has a proven track record of developing, mentoring, and leading successful teams. I know how to manage a business and work within a set budget. I will bring all of this experience to bear as the next Lancaster County Public Defender.

Why are you running for office?

As the next Lancaster County Public Defender, I will make a difference in our community. First and foremost, I want to provide the best legal representation to those individuals my office is appointed to serve. I will be a good steward of the resources that are allocated to the Lancaster County Public Defender’s office, and I know the effect my office has on other departments. I will work specifically with the County Attorney, community stakeholders, the court systems, and corrections to help bring about programs for those who frequent our judicial system and utilize a vast number of resources that could be reallocated in a far more efficient and cost-effective way to serve the citizens of Lancaster County.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Budgets and funding will always be an issue for Lancaster County as a whole. 10/11′s news segment about the concerns with jail population approaching capacity and top re-offenders within our judicial system highlights a growing problem within our community. Many of these re-offenders have substance abuse and mental health issues. These individuals currently use an extraordinary amount of resources as they are housed in the Lancaster County jail for minor offenses and cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars a year. My office would work with the County Attorney and community stakeholders to help solve this issue. I will engage with community centers, non-profit organizations, and churches to help provide support for these individuals. There are better, more meaningful, and less expensive options that we can do to provide real help and keep these individuals out of the judicial system long term. Helping individuals live their best life and stop the cycle of incarceration for minor offenses will also mean our law enforcement can focus their attention on crime prevention, not social work.