Troy Hawk (Troy Hawk)

Troy Hawk

Candidate for Clerk of the District Court, Incumbent

Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have been the Clerk of the District Court since 2013, when I was appointed by the Lancaster County Board to replace the retiring Clerk. Prior to that, I was the District Court Administrator for four years.

Prior to becoming the Court Administrator, I graduated from the University of Nebraska Law School in 2009, and I also earned a Masters of Science in Administration during my time in the United States Air Force. As such, I am the only District Court Clerk in the State of Nebraska that holds a law degree, and am a licensed attorney, an asset that allows me to provide the best possible service to the court, lawyers, and the public who rely on the office to perform the legal duties and responsibilities of the Clerk of the District Court.

I am a military veteran, having achieved the rank of major in the United State Air Force, serving as an intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew commander, and becoming a decorated officer in military management. As such, I also have the background, knowledge, and leadership experience to lead a complex and diverse office such as the Clerk of the District Court.

Why are you running for office?

My goals are to continue to ensure our office procedures are well-managed to provide for swift outcomes of cases, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively, and to continue to leverage technology to improve access to the courts.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue will be continuing several of the initiatives I have begun in the District Court Clerk’s Office to improve and modernize the Office. This includes updating our Jury Management System and the way we summons jurors every month, digitizing and indexing our microfilm records that date back over 100 years to make them more accessible to the public, and continuing to expand our in-house training program to ensure office staff is cross-trained to cover for each other, and to keep informed of the latest changes in the law.