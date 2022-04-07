Troy Wentz (Troy Wentz)

Troy Wentz

Political Party: Republican

Tell us about yourself.

At my website TroyWe.xyz you can learn about my beliefs and ideas and if you pick About Me you’ll read: I am a spiritual person who enjoys creating & helping others. Grew up on a farm, became a programmer analyst and manufacturing engineering technician, then moved back to the country to help my parents farm. It gave me more time to create & become a Jack of many trades. Some of my interests are inventing, reiki, problem solving, dowsing, movies, welding, yoga & writing a screenplay: Thee Unknown God. I care about our Earth and take time to listen to our Nature’s God.

Why are you running for this office?

I don’t like the direction Biden is taking America. Nebraska’s government is taking to much money. I’d like to bring Republicans, Independents and Democrats together to: Rise up against the Demon crats. * Change our property taxes from a Market Value to Size system. * Cut our government by 40% to create a balanced, smaller & efficient one. * Create secure & transparent voting for our Republic & more.

What would be your top priority if elected?

So many, but one: Property Tax system Change from Market Value to Size. You have a $100,000 house. People around you are paying $150,000 or more for houses. Your property taxes go up. The Size system. People pay more around you, your property taxes Stay The Same unless you make your house larger. Yes, you will have to vote more, whether to give the government schools/agencies more money, but your property taxes will not increase automatically if market values go higher.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Being a Jack of many, not all trades. Working in a wide range of jobs from farming to paid daily temporary jobs, computer programming, manufacturing engineering and more. Being a polymathic type of person with some knowledge in many areas. People who are masters in their field can do things quicker than I but I can see the many parts to find a solution to a problem. Not a radical Green New Deal person but connected to Nature’s God.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, support. See Why are you running for this office? and What would be your top priority if elected? and multiple pages on my website TroyWe.xyz. I would eliminate many of the sales tax exemptions but I want to have sales taxes and a reformed property tax system be the only 2 taxes. Eliminating income and death taxes.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

We have low unemployment but employers can’t find workers because Nursing Home Joe Biden, the Obama people who control him and Pete Buttigieg are incompetent, stupid people. Stop paying people not to work. Stop firing people because they won’t get a covid shot?

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

This is something I will have to bring people together to find a solution, because I don’t have this problem. I converted a barn swallow, mouse occupied 1 level 12 x 26 junk shed into a 2 level Little House on the Prairie after salvaging a barn for a cost of less than $3,000.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

We have low unemployment but employers can’t find workers because Nursing Home Joe Biden, the Obama people who control him and Pete Buttigieg are incompetent, stupid people. Stop paying people not to work. Stop firing people because they won’t get a covid shot?

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

First find the reasons people are committing crimes? Are government programs such as the welfare system creating more crime? Are some public schools adding to crime when kids can’t read and write? And are there better solutions than prison, such as the Delancey Street Foundation programs? I have a link on my website and I was impressed when I visited their facility.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I believe the elections are free but not fair and secure. When Lancaster election officials took money from Facebook, that was wrong and people should go to jail. I believe in having voter ID and have other thoughts in the section of my website //TroyWe.xyz/VoteUnicam.pdf