Delix Therapeutics Named One of Fierce Biotech's "Fierce 15" Companies of 2021 Preclinical neuroscience start-up honored for developing a platform of novel CNS compounds known as psychoplastogens to treat mental disorders at scale

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delix Therapeutics (the "Company") is honored to have been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2021's "Fierce 15" biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.

Delix is rapidly advancing its orally-bioavailable, fast-acting, take-home medicines capable of producing long-lasting beneficial re-wiring of neural circuitry to potentially treat depression and other psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders at scale — without the risk and safety liabilities inherent to first- and second-generation predecessors such as ketamine, psilocybin, LSD, 5-MeO-DMT, and MDMA.

Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies, across all therapeutic areas, from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list. Winners are selected based on a variety of factors, such as the strength of their scientific approach, leadership, technology, partnerships, venture backers, and scale of unmet needs they are solving for. Prior winners such as Moderna Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Foundation Medicine, AveXis, and AbCellera Biologics, have become industry leaders with substantial contributions to the field of medicine.

"Being recognized among the 'Fierce 15' alongside some of the world's top emerging companies across oncology, cell therapy, protein degradation and other disciplines, is a testament to Delix's groundbreaking neuroscience research," said Mark Rus, Delix Therapeutics CEO. "We are honored by Fierce's highlighting of our discovery and classification of a unique set of neuroplasticity-promoting compounds capable of producing sustained therapeutic effects in the central nervous system. Delix has built upon this discovery to establish a platform of over 1,000 novel compounds including several potential clinical development candidates that show great promise in offering a new way to help those suffering from mental health conditions."

Added David E. Olson, PhD, Delix Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, "Our innovative platform enables Delix to preserve the ability of first-generation psychedelics to re-wire the brain while eliminating hallucinatory responses and other safety liabilities. As our company grows, we are eager to expand our team with those who share our vision to advance efficacious, safe, and scalable compounds with the potential to reverse cortical atrophy — the root cause of many brain disorders."

Widely published in such scientific journals as Cell, Nature, and Frontiers in Psychiatry, Delix Therapeutics recently closed a $70 million Series A financing round to fund the advancement of its two lead candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials, further expand its drug discovery platform, and rapidly grow its world-class team. The financing round was led by ARTIS Ventures, RA Capital Management, and founding investor OMX Ventures, with participation from a diverse syndicate of life sciences and psychedelic investment funds.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biopharma professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

About Delix Therapeutics

Delix Therapeutics is a neuroscience company focused on harnessing the power of psychoplastogens—novel neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics—to better treat mental health disorders at scale. The company's compounds are easily manufactured small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain. Many of these molecules are inspired by psychedelic compounds and preserve their efficacy-promoting mechanisms while avoiding their hallucinogenic properties and other safety liabilities. Delix is rapidly advancing these compounds through preclinical and clinical development to bring patients FDA-approved, take-home medicines that will serve several unmet needs. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Delix is building a world-class biotechnology company by combining an experienced team with innovative treatment strategies and scientific rigor to address the significant and growing mental health challenges impacting society. www.delixtherapeutics.com

