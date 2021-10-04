Sunbasket Becomes First Direct-to-Consumer Meal Delivery Service Available on Instacart Nationwide Health-forward meal delivery service redefines the industry by offering no-subscription-necessary ordering options for the first time on the Instacart Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbasket today announced a new partnership with Instacart , the leading online grocery platform in North America, to offer its extensive line of Fresh & Ready prepared meals, meal kits and grocery add-ons on the Instacart Marketplace across the U.S. Now, customers can order Sunbasket meal options a la carte, on the Sunbasket storefront on Instacart.

Sunbasket's menu is now available through Instacart with the convenient option of a la carte weekly delivery fulfilled by Sunbasket. Through the Sunbasket storefront on Instacart, customers can now order any meal available on the following week's menu at the press of a button. All meals begin at $11.99 per serving and follow Sunbasket's ever-evolving menu of chef-curated meals delivered straight to your door.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, and we see prepared meal and grocery delivery as a permanent fixture in the dining landscape," said Sunbasket CEO, Don Barnett. "Sunbasket is excited to offer more delivery choices of our restaurant-quality, nutritious meals through our partnership with Instacart."

"At Instacart, we're committed to making the shopping experience easy by offering customers a wide selection of groceries and goods from the retailers they know and love," said Blake Wallace, New Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "We're excited today to bring Sunbasket's wide range of meal options to the Instacart Marketplace, providing more customers with access to their healthy and delicious meals directly to their doors — no subscription required. Whether looking to learn a new recipe or too busy to make it to the store, we're continuing to find new ways to give families a seamless shopping experience and convenient options for healthy eating."

In January 2021, Sunbasket rebranded from a meal kit-only platform to a full-service, meal delivery company. The company has since expanded their menu to offer a variety of healthy and organic options, such as ready-to-heat Fresh & Ready meals, premium protein add-ons, lunch and snacks. Sunbasket's partnership with Instacart is one of many new initiatives as the brand expands access to its solutions for healthy, chef-crafted eating.

About Sunbasket:

Sunbasket is a leading food delivery company empowering consumers to live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Founded in 2014, Sunbasket delivers delicious, restaurant-quality foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a robust assortment of pantry items right to your doorstep. Sunbasket sources the most delicious, clean ingredients and organic fresh produce, and are carefully curated by award-winning chefs. Sunbasket knows that healthy food should taste good, and offers subscribers a variety of meal plans, including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Fresh & Ready, Pre-Prepped and Carb-Conscious.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

