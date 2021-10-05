Boats Group Acquires Boot24, the Leading German Marine Classifieds Marketplace

FAREHAM, England, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, which owns and operates the leading online boating marketplaces around the world, today announced they have agreed to purchase Boot24, the online marine classifieds leader in Germany. Adding Boot24 to their growing portfolio of international sales platforms strengthens Boats Group with greater access to the region's largest boat buying audience and reinforces the company's focus to provide its customers with expanded opportunities to reach more buyers on a global level.

Boats Group

"Acquiring Boot24, a fixture within the German boat market, represents a celebrated milestone for our steadily growing presence in Germany, a country that plays an enormously important part of the leisure marine industry and across Europe" said Sam Fulton, CEO, Boats Group. "Boot24 is a business with a long tradition of delivering digital excellence and we look forward to welcoming the customers of Boot24 and providing them with world-class customer service, as well as a greater range of products that are proven to help the industry sell more boats."

Boats Group now begins a substantial technical investment in Boot24, starting with a new, more robust platform. Browse-ready features such as a dealer search page, a quick-search tool on the homepage, as well as direct links to specific boat types, brands, models, and more, will create a modern user experience. Already, Boot24 connects serious boat buyers with brokers, dealers and manufacturers throughout Germany and Poland, and the coming technology developments will make it even easier for boat shoppers to search, find, and buy boats.

Gorän Holst, who co-founded Boot24 in 2007, said, "This transaction marks an exciting point in Boot24's history and a strategic move to join the largest, most-trusted network of boating marketplaces. Right now, as boating interest remains very strong and people increasingly rely on the convenience of technology to get them on the water, Boats Group's world-class technological resources will allow our boat shoppers to make more informed purchases faster."

For the boating industry professionals who currently market their inventory on Boot24, this acquisition provides new access to the wider international marketplace. The Boats Group-owned-and-operated YachtWorld, Cosas De Barcos, iNautia, Botentekoop, Annonces du Bateau, Boats and Outboards, and Boatshop24 portals drive boat sales throughout Europe, and Boot24 customers now have the option to add their inventory to any of the Boats Group marketplaces that best suit their needs.

"We are very pleased to announce this agreement with Boats Group that will bolster Boot24's future success," said Stefan Mantwill, managing director and co-founder of Boot24. "We are confident that shoppers will benefit from increased access to listings and that our customers will experience best-in-class service and prosper from the expanded market opportunities that Boats Group offers."

About Boats Group

Boats Group's brands - Boat Trader, YachtWorld, boats.com, Cosas De Barcos, iNautia, Botentekoop, Annonces du Bateau, Boats and Outboards, and Boatshop24 - are the world's leading online boating marketplaces, connecting the largest global audience of boat buyers with top sellers and manufacturers. For nearly three decades, Boats Group has helped its industry partners sell more boats faster and provided unmatched support with a comprehensive suite of online business solutions, including proprietary web-based contract management tools, and premier digital marketing strategies and services. Owned by the Permira Funds, Boats Group is based in Miami, Florida, United States with co-headquarters in Fareham, England, and additional offices in Padova, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain.

