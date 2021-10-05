tec5USA to Host Webinar on Optimizing Beer Brewing through Spectroscopy

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tec5USA, the leading designer and manufacturer of inline process spectrometers, announced today that they will be hosting a free webinar on October 15th covering the use of spectroscopy to optimize beer brewing. The webinar will cover the use and benefits of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and how it brings data driven opportunities to the brewing industry.

Everybody can make good beer, but it takes special care to produce world class beer year after year.

"Brewing is fundamental to civilization, and everybody can make good beer, but it takes special care to produce world class beer year after year. It's our goal to expand the possibilities of control over the end-to-end process from grain to fermentation. Real-time, in-line spectroscopy integrated into production is right for targeting futuristic recipes, operational efficiency of classic styles, and everything in between," commented Adam Bouchard, Business Development Manager and Application Scientist for tec5USA. Bouchard, who earned his PhD from McGill University in Analytical Chemistry, will be hosting the webinar.

Generally, NIR spectroscopy allows brewers to easily and effectively monitor critical parameters in a cost-efficient manner. Real time monitoring allows producers to ensure and maintain batch-to-batch consistency and quality in their product. One of the key benefits to using NIR spectroscopy over traditional methods is the elimination of the time-consuming sample preparation and analysis; instead, tec5USA's NIR spectroscopy technology can be integrated directly into production and provide actionable data in real-time.

To register for the free webinar on October 15th at 1 PM eastern time, or for more information on tec5USA's NIR spectroscopy technology, please visit https://www.tec5usa.com/optimization-of-the-beer-fermentation-process/.

tec5USA is a leading designer and manufacturer of tailored inline process spectrometers across a wide spectrum of major industries and contract manufacturer for photonics devices in the life sciences, medical devices, and lab analyzer instrumentation space. Their core product line of rapid inline spectroscopy solutions provides real-time measurements and accurate process verification resulting in superior cost-savings and yield maximization, consistent quality, and end-to-end supply chain optimization. tec5USA is the North American affiliate of tec5 AG, founded in 1993 and located in Germany, operating through subsidiaries and partners worldwide. For more information please visit https://www.tec5usa.com/ or call (516) 653-2000.

