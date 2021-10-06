Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Mike Weinstein, Medical Technology Executive and Wall Street Veteran, as Chief Financial Officer

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare, announced today the appointment of Mike Weinstein as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Caris team," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "His passion for our mission, industry experience and strategic thinking will provide strong leadership as we position Caris for the next phase; expanding our offering to include both tissue and blood (measuring all coding genes) across hereditary and acquired variants, resulting in the most comprehensive offering ever."

"I am delighted to join Caris at such an exciting time," said Weinstein. "In my 25-plus years, I've seen few companies with Caris' potential to grow and to change the way we diagnose, monitor, treat and care for hundreds of thousands of cancer patients each year."

In May, Caris announced an $830 million growth equity round at a $7.83 billion post-money valuation. The round was led by Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm making its third investment in Caris since 2018. Funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Silver Lake, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Coatue were significant participants in the round. Additional investors included Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Millennium Management, Neuberger Berman Funds, Highland Capital Management, Rock Springs Capital, OrbiMed, ClearBridge Investments, Tudor Investment Corporation, Eaton Vance Equity (Morgan Stanley), Pura Vida Investments and First Light Asset Management.

Mr. Weinstein brings to Caris more than 25 years of finance and life sciences experience. Prior to joining the Company, Weinstein served as Senior Vice President, Strategy at Medtronic and was a member of the Executive Committee. In that role he oversaw global strategy for the organization, including providing counsel and input on business development, capital deployment, and the overall strategic direction of each of Medtronic's businesses. Prior to Medtronic, Weinstein was a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase & Co., leading the firm's healthcare group within equity research. Weinstein is a 14-time #1 ranked analyst in the annual surveys of both Institutional Investor and Greenwich Associates. In 2013, he was named to the Institutional Investor Hall of Fame. He is a summa cum laude graduate of Georgetown University and serves on the Board of Advisors for Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare. The Company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers improve outcomes and save lives.

As the pioneer in precision medicine, Caris is ushering in a new era of cancer care with blood-based monitoring for patients before treatment, during treatment and after treatment. Currently available within Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance, Caris' pan-cancer, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring - making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Leveraging the Company's proprietary AI analytics engine, DEAN™, across its extensive catalog of molecular intelligence and clinical outcomes data, Caris is actively developing a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of cancer in ways never before possible. This information provides an unmatched resource to help physicians better identify and predict patient response to therapy, as well as support researchers and biopharmaceutical companies derive unique insights for research development, clinical trials and target identification.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

