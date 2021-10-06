HealthTap Expands Patient Referral Capabilities by Leveraging Health Gorilla's National Health Information Network

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Gorilla , the leading Health Information Network in the United States and HealthTap , a virtual health care provider of Urgent and Primary Care, have announced a partnership to expand HealthTap's providers' access to complete medical records of their patients and streamline the exchange of clinical data within their physician referral network.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

HealthTap enables consumers to forge a relationship with a personal doctor who will partner with them to care for their health. With doctors available 24/7 from any device via text or video, a library of member-asked doctor-answered questions on any health-related topic or symptom, and an AI-powered symptom checker, HealthTap offers robust primary care to anyone who needs it.

The partnership with Health Gorilla will allow HealthTap to increase the labs and referral options available to their physicians and patients and aggregate their patients' historical medical records, all of which will help them improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs. HealthTap will be announcing their new cutting-edge features and services over the next two quarters.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Health Gorilla," said Hammad Saleem, Chief Innovation Officer at HealthTap. "With access to more choices of lab and imaging providers and fully integrated patient records, we are well-positioned to deliver more convenient and better care."

Health Gorilla and their Network members will benefit from this partnership through bidirectional data exchanges with the HealthTap physicians, facilitating better care coordination between HealthTap providers and other organizations treating common patients.

"Partnering with HealthTap is a great opportunity for Health Gorilla. They are doing great work uniting virtual and in-person care, and we're sure that access to our aggregated healthcare data will improve their physicians' ability to diagnose and treat patients in a more timely and accurate fashion," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla.

Health Gorilla has achieved security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations and is pioneering the National Health Information Network based on TEFCA. They are SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA-certified, and are independently audited on a routine basis.

Their out-of-the-box solution, Patient360 or FHIR-based clinical data APIs, power a diverse set of use cases, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination services, all of which will support HealthTap's mission to provide access to real-time, high-quality, and affordable healthcare.

If you are interested in learning more about the partnership between Health Gorilla and HealthTap, Health Gorilla's digital health team will be attending HLTH 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and located at booth 715. The Health Gorilla team will be available to answer all of your questions about their recent partnerships or how their services can support digital health and patient data needs.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a national health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a virtual-first, affordable urgent- and primary-care clinic, providing top-quality physician care nationwide to Americans with or without insurance. Our proprietary, easy-to-use, and innovative apps and electronic medical record apply Silicon Valley standards to effectively engage consumers and doctors online to increase the equity, accessibility, and efficiency of ongoing medical care for consumers, providers, employers, and payers. HealthTap's US-based board-certified physicians are available throughout North America. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Gorilla