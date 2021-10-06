Texas Restaurant Association Adds Leading Voices to 2022 Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is proud to announce its officers and new directors. With this group of leaders, the TRA will continue to leverage the full strength and diversity of our industry as we work to protect, advance, and educate the restaurant and foodservice industry across Texas.

2022 TRA Board Officers (L-R): Leo Duran (El Paso), Chairman, Jonathan Horowitz (Houston), Vice-Chair, Skeeter Miller (Austin), Treasurer, and Gary Johnson (San Antonio), Immediate Past Chair.

Leo Duran, Owner, L&J Café (El Paso), will serve as Chairman of the Board of the Texas Restaurant Association, supported by Vice Chair Jonathan Horowitz, Founder, Convive Hospitality Consulting (Houston); Treasurer Skeeter Miller, Owner/President, Countyline BBQ (Austin); and Immediate Past Chair Gary Johnson, Director of Operations, Frontier Enterprises/Jim's Restaurants (San Antonio).

"With more than 50,000 entities representing 1.3 million people and sales of more than $70 billion prior to the pandemic, this is a critical time for our industry as we continue to navigate the disruption created by COVID-19. We must tackle the challenges before us while positioning the industry to recover and rebuild," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. "Our officers and directors, who represent every region of the state and every part of our evolving industry, will bring their unique expertise to guide the Association through the days ahead. Adding these powerful and diverse voices will ensure we have the strength to advocate for our members and to build on the Association's record of success."

In addition to naming the new officers, the TRA added the following newly elected directors, each of whom will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2022, with the opportunity to add a second, two-year term:

Blanca Aldaco, Founder & Owner, Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine

Amanda Case, General Manager, Pelican's

Alex Eagle, Chief Executive Officer, Freebirds World Burrito

Steve Garcia, Owner, Calico Country

Debbie Glenn, Owner, Red Brick Tavern

Edgar Guevara, President & Chief Executive Officer, MCrowd Restaurant Group

Julie Keith, Owner, Vitek's Market

Mark McDougal, Chief Executive Officer, McDougal Companies

Vanessa Miller, Director of Special Events, County Line BBQ

James Moore, Managing Partner & Executive Chef, Full Belly Café & Bar

Michael Ramirez, Owner, 10 Sports Bar & Grill

Harlan Scott, Owner, Industry

Holly Scott, Owner & General Manager, Megg's Café

Tommy Van Wolfe, Vice President of Company Restaurants, Raising Cane's

Alicia Voltmer, Of Counsel, Greenberg Traurig LLP

The TRA Board of Directors is comprised of 65 voting directors, representing each of the 23 chapters that make up the TRA, as well as the various sectors of the industry the Association represents, including independent single/multi-unit operations, top 100 chain franchisees, top 100 chain companies, and key industry vendors. The Board provides governance and strategic guidance to the Association as it seeks to serve the needs of the Texas foodservice industry.

About the Texas Restaurant Association

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate in Texas and the indispensable resource for the foodservice industry. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the Association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as it enters its 85th anniversary year.

