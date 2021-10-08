ProfNet Expert Alerts for October 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Security Policies and Processes

Public Housing Policy

Child Tax Credit Expansion

Jeanette Pereira

Chief Information Security Officer

iTradeNetwork, Inc.

"Having a fluid and active online platform presents challenges and opportunities for us to lead the way in cybersecurity."

- Security policies and processes - Business resilience and risk assessment planning

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanette-r-pereira-04b6715/

Website: https://www.itradenetwork.com/

Media contact: Robin Carr, itn@landispr.com

Samuel Little

Associate Dean of Clinical Field Education

University of Maryland, Baltimore

"We need to have serious dialogue about how we want affordable housing to evolve to address homelessness and housing insecurity."

• Public housing policy and regulatory reform • Affordable housing policy • Homeownership pathway programs

https://www.linkedin.com/in/samuel-b-little-phd-a1064320/

Website: https://www.ssw.umaryland.edu

Media contact: Charles Schelle, cschelle@umaryland.edu

Margo Candelaria

co-director of the Parent Infant Early Childhood Program, and Research Associate Professor, at the University of Maryland School of Social Work Institute for Innovation & Implementation

University of Maryland School of Social Work Institute for Innovation & Implementation

"Some are arguing that increasing or continuing payments to families should have a work requirement attached to it. But that is reverse logic. It is often the extreme stress of poverty that prevents engagement in the workforce. When families are facing unstable housing, lack of transportation, poor health, no childcare or a combination of factors, successful work engagement is less likely. The enhanced child tax credit allows families to buy or maintain a car, afford childcare, and cover other related costs that allow work engagement to be possible. Parents don't need to work to prove they need help. They need help in order to work."

Candelaria can discuss the Child Tax Credit expansion, family poverty and related policy, and providing free tax preparation for low-income families

Website: https://theinstitute.umaryland.edu/

Media contact: Charles Schelle, cschelle@umaryland.edu

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers.

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful.

AI in the newsroom doesn't have to be scary. Here's how some publishers are implementing it and improving their processes.

Our latest blog roundup features a few men's mental health blogs that we think are great resources.

