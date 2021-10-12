Atlanta Area Turns on the Lights: 8-Unit Deal Signed with Batteries Plus

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, has announced the signing of an eight-unit deal in the Atlanta area. The deal consists of four brand new and four resale locations, in and around Atlanta and Athens.

Behind the purchase is Equicorp Partners, LLC, an Atlanta-based, multi-unit franchise developer and private investment and advisement office. The Partnership boasts thirty years of experience in the management space for both start-ups and legacy brands, including Arby's, City Barbeque and Café Rio. Equicorp Partners, LLC was impressed with Batteries Plus' track record for proven success as well as its amount of franchisor support and vision for their retailers.

"With our new Batteries Plus locations, we look forward to sharing our growth and success with the Atlanta-area communities we will serve," says Greg Belatti, Partner at Equicorp Partners, LLC. "We're locally based and are truly invested in providing the best products to our neighbors. Batteries Plus will be a welcome addition to many of the small towns in Georgia that we know and love."

Of the eight locations, three resale locations are currently open to the public in Buckhead, Cobb Parkway and Marietta. Two new locations will open in early 2022 in Dunwoody and Suwanee and two more will be located in Covington and Cartersville in the fall of next year.

"Batteries Plus continues to expand its footprint in not only metropolitan areas, but smaller towns in the U.S.," says Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "Our locations provide essential products and services to areas that need it most. Staying connected to your work and your loved ones can be difficult these days. With our new locations in smaller towns, we're answering the call to be available to all who need it."

This announcement comes after another eight-unit signing in Raleigh, NC in June and a ten-unit agreement for locations in Nevada and Utah – the largest agreement in the history of the franchise. After Batteries Plus was deemed an essential business in 2020, the urgency and necessity of the brand has continued to grow in order to provide customers the tools they need to stay safe and connected. To date, there have been 67 new agreements signed this year and 14 new store openings; on track for 26 new store openings by the end of 2021.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

