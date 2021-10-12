LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has finalized a new technology agreement with longtime lottery partner LOTTO Hessen in Wiesbaden, located in central Germany. The Company will launch its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology, migrating the AEGIS® gaming system it currently provides. Scientific Games, Europe's largest lottery technology and business solutions provider, will serve LOTTO Hessen with software support from its tech facility in Vienna, Austria.

New Scientific Games Technology Modernizes Germany’s Lotto Hessen

LOTTO Hessen is the third lottery in Europe to modernize with SYMPHONY in the last year. This advanced system developed by Scientific Games supports new game entertainment and new distribution channels with a secure, open interface that easily and quickly integrates third-party solutions and content. The Lottery's goal is to expand online channels and introduce new gaming verticals partnering with leading companies in the industry.

In the first phase of the modernization plan, Scientific Games' OGS Open Gaming System will connect to LOTTO Hessen's internet system to give players throughout Germany access to a world-class online gaming experience directly via the Lottery's website, in accordance with the regulatory framework.

Dr. Heinz-Georg Sundermann, Managing Director of LOTTO Hessen, said, "This is an important new era for LOTTO Hessen, with new business opportunities on a road paved by regulatory options from 2021 onwards. Thanks to Scientific Games' agile, modular system design, we will be able to consolidate our wide spectrum of games and services and offer them to our players in a streamlined platform. This new agreement with Scientific Games enhances our strategic partnership, with the goal to strengthen LOTTO Hessen's leading market position and enable future growth."

With approximately 2,000 licensed retailers, state-owned LOTTO Hessen is the fifth largest of 16 German state lotteries and generates almost €800 million (Euro) in annual revenues, benefitting good causes like sports projects, art, cultural heritage preservation, and other social programs. Scientific Games serves all 16 lotteries and currently provides LOTTO Hessen with instant games, iLottery, and retail point-of-sale and systems technology.

Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "We thank LOTTO Hessen for their continued trust in our systems technology leadership with our SYMPHONY and OGS systems. We will continue to provide the best products that drive the most profits for our lottery customers, their retailers and players with technology that securely integrates all game entertainment product lines and offers operational efficiencies."

Matthias Müller, Vice President Sales & Marketing, International Lottery Systems for Scientific Games, said, "SYMPHONY is Scientific Games' digital business and gaming platform developed with a revolutionary architectural approach to modernize today's lotteries. SYMPHONY provides self-contained systems that can be deployed more efficiently than other systems, and it is a great choice to deliver LOTTO Hessen's future growth."

Scientific Games is the largest lottery technology provider in Europe and provides games, technology and services to more than 130+ lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States.

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Scientific Games Corporation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation