Investcorp Expands its Real Estate Advisory Team with Two New Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced that it has appointed two new Advisory Directors to its Real Estate group: Michelle Felman and Patrice Derrington. They join Mark Patterson, who was appointed as an Advisory Director in 2017.

Michelle and Patrice joined this month and will both be based in New York. Together, they bring over 50 years of combined experience across multiple areas of the real estate space from investments, capital markets and academia and will focus on expanding the firm's real estate platform.

Jon Dracos, Global Head of Real Estate at Investcorp said, "We are thrilled to welcome Michelle and Patrice to the Investcorp team and look forward to the insights, executional expertise and network they bring that we believe will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our platform."

Michelle joins Investcorp with over 30 years of experience in the real estate space. Her previous roles included Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets for Vornado Realty Trust, where she oversaw the firm's asset and corporate acquisition activity and mezzanine debt activity. She began her career at Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking Division and later joined GE Capital as a Managing Director of Business Development. She is the founder of JAM Holdings, and currently sits on the boards of Turner Impact Capital, Cyxtera Technologies, Reonomy and Lehrer Cumming Corp. She is also an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's Business School.

With over 20 years of real estate experience, Patrice is currently the Marc Holliday Professor and Director of the Real Estate Development program at Columbia University. Prior to notable contributions to research as an academic, her industry experience on Wall Street included investment banking at Chemical Bank (JPMorgan) and investment advisor and fund manager for major individual and institutional clients such as David Rockefeller, Keybank and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. She is a registered architect and has led numerous urban development projects globally and served as a board director for private entities and publicly traded companies such as Amerivest and Charter Hall, the UK Property Research Trust and sovereign fund, Queensland Investment Corporation.

"Investcorp has a strong history as one of the largest global investors in US real estate. I am honored to be joining the team and confident that we can continue to build on the firm's strong reputation within the industry and further establish it as a leader in this asset class," said Michelle.

"Investcorp is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities across the real estate market and has a proven track record of success. I am excited to be joining Jon and the rest of the team and look forward to contributing my experience as we collectively look to continue to grow the business," said Patrice.

Since 1996, Investcorp has acquired approximately 1,025 properties for a total value of over $21 billion. According to Real Capital Analytics, Investcorp is the 3rd largest cross-border buyer of US real estate, and 4th largest cross-border seller over the full years of 2019 and 2020.

