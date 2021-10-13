National Minority Health Association Partners With LifeWeb 360 To Honor Those Lost To COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) is pleased to announce a partnership with LifeWeb 360 to honor those who have been lost to COVID-19. LifeWeb 360 offers a group commemoration as an outlet to those touched by COVID-19 loss, including those who have registered for the NMHA's Flex for Checks program.

National Minority Health Association (PRNewsfoto/National Minority Health Association)

The heartbreaking fact is that we have lost almost 700,000 friends, relatives and neighbors to COVID-19 in the United States. The free LifeWeb 360 service helps those that have lost a loved one to gather memories and celebrate their life and impact in this world. Those that have known and loved someone who has passed can honor them in different ways by sharing stories, photos, and videos that don't remind you that your person died, but rather remind you of how they lived. With LifeWeb 360, memories are preserved as a beautiful gift for the entire community which can be built upon over time.

The Flex for Checks community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities.

As vaccinations continue to play an even more vital role in the fight against COVID-19, people still continue to die from the virus, mostly those that are unvaccinated. "We partnered with LifeWeb 360 because we heard the pain that many of those signing up for the Flex for Checks program were expressing to us," said Burgess Harrison, Executive Director of the NMHA.

"The Flex for Checks program is an innovative, necessary, and powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19 that is supporting homecare workers throughout the country," said Ali Briggs, LifeWeb 360 CEO. "Homecare workers, like so many of us, have very likely been touched by loss from COVID-19 in their personal or professional lives. We are proud to play a small role in helping them to honor the lives of their loved ones, and if LifeWeb 360 can help motivate people to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, we are so happy to be able to contribute."

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.flexforchecks.com

About LifeWeb 360. LifeWeb 360's mission is to help communities that have lost a loved one to gather memories and celebrate their life, authentically. Their free collaborative storytelling platform makes it easy to collect and preserve photos, videos, and memories from friends and family and create a community for ongoing sharing. Active partners include faith groups, employers, schools, and funeral homes. Founded in 2019, LifeWeb 360 has helped thousands of people around the world to honor their loved ones and make meaning from a loss. LifeWeb 360 is headquartered in Chicago, IL and was featured on Chicago Inno's list of 21 startups to watch in 2021. To learn more, visit www.lifeweb360.com.

