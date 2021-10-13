Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America, Central and South America, today announces its financial results for the third quarter 20211.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

(All metrics are compared to 3Q 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Volaris reported double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDAR in the third quarter, due to its resilient business model and disciplined growth strategy.

Total operating revenue of Ps.12,804 million, a 35% increase. Total revenue per available seat mile ( TRASM ) increased 12% to Ps.168 cents.

Operating expenses of Ps.9,682 million, a 24% increase. Operating expenses per available seat mile ( CASM ) remained unchanged at US$6.33 cents , while CASM ex-fuel increased 2% to US$4.09 cents .

Net income of Ps.1,515 million with a net margin of 11.8%. Earnings per share of Ps.1.30 and earnings per ADS of US$0.64 .

EBITDAR of Ps.5,235 million, increased 59% with an EBITDAR margin of 40.9%, an increase of 6.3 percentage points.

Cash generation of Ps.1,965 million with a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps.12,668 million or US$624 million , representing 33% of the last twelve months total operating revenue.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio of 2.8 times, the lowest level in Volaris' history.

"We demonstrated, again, Volaris' agility and ability to adapt to a challenging demand environment by redeploying capacity to the appropriate markets and by stimulating demand. Moreover, we delivered strong quarterly results in line with the ambitious goals we had set for the third quarter. We were able to obtain these results thanks to our dedicated family of ambassadors and to our loyal and experienced management team," said Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our ultra-low-cost business model has proven resilient in difficult times and continues to have significant room for further growth," Enrique added.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operations Highlights

(All metrics are compared to 3Q 2019 unless otherwise noted)



Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Highlights 2021 2019 Var. Total Operating Revenue (Ps. million) 12,804 9,502 35% TRASM (Ps. cents) 168 150 12% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) 7,667 6,341 21% Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) 85.4% 85.1% 0.3 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) 6,650 5,620 18% Fleet (end of period) 94 80 14 Operating Expenses (Ps. million) 9,682 7,799 24% CASM (US$ cents) 6.33 6.36 0% CASM excl. fuel (US$ cents) 4.09 3.99 2% Operating income (EBIT) (Ps. million) 3,123 1,703 83% % EBIT Margin 24.4% 17.9% 6.5 pp Net income (Ps. million) 1,515 713 112% % Net income margin 11.8% 7.5% 4.3 pp EBITDAR (Ps. million) 5,235 3,291 59% % EBITDAR Margin 40.9% 34.6% 6.3 pp Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR 2.8x 4.0x -1.2x

Total operating revenue was Ps.12,804 million, a 35% increase, driven by higher capacity, healthy load factors and stronger unit revenue per passenger. However, demand slowed in the second half of the quarter due to an increase of Covid-19 (Delta variant) cases in Mexico and the United States.

Volaris booked 6.7 million passengers in the quarter, an increase of 18%. Domestic and international passengers increased 19% and 17%, respectively; while total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), increased 21% to 7.7 billion. Load factor reached 85.4%, above pre-pandemic levels.

TRASM of Ps.168 cents represented a 12% increase. Average base fare was Ps.1,134, a decrease of 2%. Ancillary revenue per passenger was Ps.805, a 49% increase, due to the continued growth of new and traditional products, such as First Baggage, Seat Selection and More Flexibility. Ancillary revenue represented 42% of total operating revenue, compared to 32% in the same period of 2019. Finally, total revenue per passenger increased 14% to Ps.1,939.

Operating expenses were Ps.9,682 million, a 24% increase, mainly due to capacity growth and the incorporation of new aircraft. The average economic fuel cost per gallon grew 3% to Ps.46.0 per gallon (US$2.30), which totaled a CASM of US$6.33 cents, essentially in line with the same period of 2019. CASM ex-fuel increased 2% to US$4.09 cents.

Comprehensive financing result increased 40% driven by a foreign exchange loss of Ps.234 million, and an increase of 26% of financial cost mainly related to the increase in the Company's fleet. The Mexican peso depreciated 3% against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.42 per US dollar in the third quarter of 2019 to Ps.20.01 per US dollar during the third quarter of 2021. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the Mexican peso (Ps.20.31 per US dollar) depreciated 3% compared to the exchange rate at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (Ps.19.80 per US dollar).

Income tax expense was Ps.649 million, compared to Ps.306 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was Ps.1,515 million with a net margin of 11.8%. Earnings per share totaled Ps.1.30 and earnings per ADS were US$0.64.

EBITDAR was Ps.5,235 million, an increase of 59%, due to capacity growth and higher unit revenues. EBITDAR margin was 40.9%, an increase of 6.3 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

During the third quarter 2021 Volaris generated Ps.1,965 million in cash. As of September 30, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.12,668 million or US$624 million, representing 33% of the last twelve months total operating revenue. Net cash flow provided by operating activities was Ps.4,220 million, while cash outflows in investing and financing activities were Ps.379 million and Ps.1,876 million, respectively. Positive net foreign exchange difference was Ps.169 million.

As of October 13, 2021, the Company issued Ps.1,500 million of 5-year asset backed trust notes (CEBUR) in Mexico linked to sustainability performance goals, one of the first of its kind for the industry in Latin America; the proceeds will be used to finance the company's sustainable growth. The sustainable objective set by the company is to reduce 35.4% emissions of gCO2/RPK by 2030. Moreover, Volaris' sustainability-linked bond framework received a second opinion from Sustainalytics, considering an ambitious Sustainability Performance Target, with a very strong Key Performance Indicator.

As of the quarter end, net debt was Ps.39,461 million, which included Ps.5,301 million of financial debt, Ps.46,828 million of leasing liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 12,668 million. The net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio was 2.8 times, compared to 4.0 times in the same period of 2019 and 4.5 times in 2Q 2021.

4Q 2021 Outlook

Despite of the recent headwinds of Covid-19, we expect to continue with our disciplined growth strategy for the rest of the year and 2022. With respect to 2019, we expect to grow capacity (ASMs) between 26% to 29% for the fourth quarter. Furthermore, we expect an EBITDAR margin between 31% to 34% for the fourth quarter. Finally, we expect cash and cash equivalents for 2021 year-end balance as percentage of last twelve months´ revenues at approximately 30%, maintaining net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR below 3.0 times. This outlook assumes no pandemic-related or other material disruptions to Volaris' business and an average economic fuel cost of US$2.45 to US$2.70 per gallon.

Fleet

During the third quarter, the Company incorporated two new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. As of September 30, 2021, Volaris' fleet was composed of 94 aircraft (6 A319s, 72 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.6 years. Volaris' fleet had an average of 188 seats per aircraft. 81% of its aircraft are sharklet-equipped and 40% are New Engine Option (NEO) models. The Company reaffirms its plans to end 2021 with 101 aircraft and closing the year 2022 with 113 aircraft.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators

(All metrics are compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted) Unaudited

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Variance



Total operating revenues (millions) 631 12,804 9,502 34.8% Total operating expenses (millions) 477 9,682 7,799 24.1% EBIT (millions) 154 3,123 1,703 83.4% EBIT margin 24.4% 24.4% 17.9% 6.5 pp Depreciation and amortization (millions) 83 1,681 1,363 23.3% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 21 431 226 90.9% Net income (millions) 75 1,515 713 112.5% Net income margin 11.8% 11.8% 7.5% 4.3 pp Earnings per share:







Basic 0.06 1.30 0.70 84.4% Diluted 0.06 1.30 0.70 84.4% Earnings per ADS:







Basic 0.64 13.00 7.05 84.4% Diluted 0.64 13.00 7.05 84.4% Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Diluted - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 7,667 6,341 20.9% Domestic - 5,397 4,328 24.7% International - 2,270 2,014 12.7% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 6,551 5,398 21.4% Domestic - 4,714 3,785 24.5% International - 1,837 1,613 13.9% Load factor (2) - 85.4% 85.1% 0.3 pp Domestic - 87.3% 87.5% (0.1) pp International - 80.9% 80.1% 0.9 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5) 8.3 168.2 150.3 11.9% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5) 39.6 805 539 49.3% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 95.5 1,939 1,696 14.3% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5) 6.2 126.6 123.4 2.6% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 6.33 6.36 (0.4%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5) 4.0 81.8 77.5 5.5% CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 4.09 3.99 2.4% Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 6,650 5,620 18.3% Departures (1) - 41,820 35,777 16.9% Block hours (1) - 105,202 90,323 16.5% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 74.7 64.9 15.1% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.3 46.0 44.9 2.6% Aircraft at end of period - 94 80 17.5% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 13.0 13.2 (1.3%) Average exchange rate - 20.01 19.42 3.0% End of period exchange rate - 20.31 19.64 3.4% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) Unaudited

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020 Variance









Total operating revenues (millions) 631 12,804 4,724 171.1% Total operating expenses (millions) 477 9,682 6,951 39.3% EBIT (millions) 154 3,123 (2,227) N/A EBIT margin 24.4% 24.4% (47.1%) 71.5 pp Depreciation and amortization (millions) 83 1,681 1,509 11.4% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 21 431 537 (19.8%) Net income (loss) (millions) 75 1,515 (2,175) N/A Net income (loss) margin 11.8% 11.8% (46.0%) 57.9 pp Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic 0.06 1.30 (2.15) N/A Diluted 0.06 1.30 (2.15) N/A Earnings (loss) per ADS:







Basic 0.64 13.00 (21.50) N/A Diluted 0.64 13.00 (21.50) N/A Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Diluted - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 7,667 4,763 61.0% Domestic - 5,397 3,685 46.5% International - 2,270 1,078 110.5% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 6,551 3,496 87.4% Domestic - 4,714 2,711 73.9% International - 1,837 785 134.0% Load factor (2) - 85.4% 73.4% 12.1 pp Domestic - 87.3% 73.6% 13.8 pp International - 80.9% 72.8% 8.1 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5) 8.3 168.2 102.8 63.6% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5) 39.6 805 614 31.0% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 95.5 1,939 1,411 37.4% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5) 6.2 126.6 149.2 (15.1%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 6.33 6.75 (6.2%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5) 4.0 81.8 111.3 (26.5%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 4.09 5.03 (18.8%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 6,650 3,470 91.7% Departures (1) - 41,820 24,721 69.2% Block hours (1) - 105,202 62,678 67.8% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 74.7 44.9 66.5% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.3 46.0 40.2 14.6% Aircraft at end of period - 94 84 11.9% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 13.0 10.6 23.1% Average exchange rate - 20.01 22.11 (9.5%) End of period exchange rate - 20.31 22.46 (9.6%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) Unaudited

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (US Dollars)* Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 1,512 30,708 14,074 118.2% Total operating expenses (millions) 1,264 25,674 18,287 40.4% EBIT (millions) 248 5,035 (4,213) N/A EBIT margin 16.4% 16.4% (29.9%) 46.3 pp Depreciation and amortization (millions) 236 4,799 4,402 9.0% Aircraft and engine rent expenses (millions) 68 1,381 1,338 3.2% Net income (loss) (millions) 114 2,320 (5,191) N/A Net income (loss) margin 7.6% 7.6% (36.9%) 44.4 pp Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic 0.10 1.99 (5.13) N/A Diluted 0.10 1.99 (5.13) N/A Earnings (loss) per ADS:







Basic 0.98 19.90 (51.30) N/A Diluted 0.98 19.90 (51.30) N/A Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Diluted - 1,165,976,677 1,011,876,677 15.2% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 20,074 12,295 63.3% Domestic - 14,447 9,140 58.1% International - 5,627 3,156 78.3% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 16,835 9,800 71.8% Domestic - 12,394 7,307 69.6% International - 4,440 2,493 78.1% Load factor (2) - 83.9% 79.7% 4.2 pp Domestic - 85.8% 79.9% 5.8 pp International - 78.9% 79.0% (0.1) pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5) 7.6 154.5 116.4 32.7% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5) 38.8 788 591 33.4% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 89.2 1,811 1,453 24.6% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5) 6.3 128.5 151.4 (15.1%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 6.39 6.95 (8.1%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5) 4.3 86.9 111.2 (21.9%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5) - 4.32 5.10 (15.5%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 17,124 9,852 73.8% Departures (1) - 109,440 66,167 65.4% Block hours (1) - 275,096 168,788 63.0% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 194.5 119.9 62.3% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.1 43.0 41.2 4.4% Aircraft at end of period - 94 84 11.9% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 12.2 11.1 10.4% Average exchange rate - 20.13 21.79 (7.6%) End of period exchange rate - 20.31 22.46 (9.6%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations (All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Unaudited

(In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020 Variance

Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 613 12,445 4,640 168.2%

Fare revenues 371 7,542 2,764 172.9%

Other passenger revenues 241 4,903 1,876 161.4%













Non-passenger revenues 22 447 255 75.4%

Other non-passenger revenues 19 389 206 89.1%

Cargo 3 58 49 18.0%













Non-derivatives financial instruments (4) (88) (171) (48.6%)













Total operating revenues 631 12,804 4,724 171.1%













Other operating income (2) (44) (267) (83.5%)

Fuel expense, net (1) 168 3,410 1,648 106.9%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 75 1,528 1,028 48.7%

Depreciation of right of use assets 69 1,410 1,278 10.4%

Salaries and benefits 61 1,236 865 42.8%

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 28 577 964 (40.1%)

Maintenance expenses 25 507 315 61.0%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 21 431 537 (19.8%)

Other operating expenses 18 357 352 1.2%

Depreciation and amortization 13 270 231 17.1%

Operating expenses 477 9,682 6,951 39.3%













Operating income (loss) 154 3,123 (2,227) N/A













Finance income 1 20 17 21.4%

Finance cost (37) (744) (730) 1.9%

Exchange (loss) gain, net (12) (234) 186 N/A

Comprehensive financing result (47) (958) (527) 81.7%













Income (loss) before income tax 107 2,165 (2,754) N/A

Income tax (expense) benefit (32) (649) 579 N/A

Net income (loss) 75 1,515 (2,175) N/A













Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations (All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (US Dollars)* Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Variance

Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 1,464 29,720 13,624 118.1%

Fare revenues 862 17,508 8,491 106.2%

Other passenger revenues 601 12,212 5,133 137.9%













Non-passenger revenues 63 1,287 688 87.1%

Other non-passenger revenues 55 1,114 555 100.6%

Cargo 9 173 132 30.5%













Non-derivatives instruments (15) (298) (237) 25.7%













Total operating revenues 1,512 30,708 14,074 118.2%













Other operating income (8) (153) (568) (73.1%)

Fuel expense, net (1) 406 8,239 4,614 78.6%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 210 4,267 2,943 45.0%

Depreciation of right of use assets 198 4,030 3,752 7.4%

Salaries and benefits 166 3,370 2,470 36.4%

Maintenance expenses 70 1,415 714 98.2%

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 70 1,413 1,506 (6.2%)

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 68 1,381 1,338 3.2%

Other operating expenses 46 943 869 8.4%

Depreciation and amortization 38 769 650 18.3%

Operating expenses 1,264 25,674 18,287 40.4%













Operating income (loss) 248 5,035 (4,213) N/A













Finance income 3 53 93 (42.9%)

Finance cost (96) (1,950) (2,523) (22.7%)

Exchange gain (loss), net 9 177 (419) N/A

Comprehensive financing result (85) (1,720) (2,849) (39.6%)













Income (loss) before income tax 163 3,315 (7,062) N/A

Income tax (expense) benefit (49) (994) 1,872 N/A

Net income (loss) 114 2,320 (5,191) N/A













Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue: Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020 Variance



















Other passenger revenues 241 4,903 1,876 161.4% Non-passenger revenues 22 447 255 75.4% Total ancillary revenues 263 5,350 2,131 151.1%









Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 6,650 3,470 91.7%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 40 805 614 31.0%









Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) The following table shows the first nine months of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue: Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Variance









Other passenger revenues 601 12,212 5,133 137.9% Non-passenger revenues 63 1,287 688 87.1% Total ancillary revenues 664 13,499 5,821 131.9%









Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 17,124 9,852 73.8%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 39 788 591 33.4%









Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted)

(In millions of Mexican pesos) September 30,

2021

Unaudited

(US Dollars)* September 30,

2021

Unaudited December 31,

2020

Audited

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents 624 12,668 10,103

Accounts receivable 137 2,792 2,027

Inventories 14 286 279

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42 855 850

Financial instruments - - -

Guarantee deposits 80 1,632 1,142

Total current assets 898 18,232 14,402

Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 397 8,066 7,281

Right of use assets 1,823 37,010 34,316

Intangible assets, net 8 161 192

Financial instruments - 2 -

Deferred income taxes 105 2,136 3,129

Guarantee deposits 455 9,239 8,425

Other assets 4 74 119

Other long- term assets 17 352 325

Total non-current assets 2,809 57,041 53,787

Total assets 3,707 75,273 68,189

Liabilities







Unearned transportation revenue 312 6,330 5,851

Accounts payable 90 1,833 2,365

Accrued liabilities 182 3,690 2,356

Lease liabilities 287 5,823 6,484

Other taxes and fees payable 132 2,671 2,236

Income taxes payable - 2 4

Financial instruments - - 10

Financial debt 218 4,430 1,559

Other liabilities 8 159 101

Total short-term liabilities 1,228 24,939 20,966

Financial debt 43 871 3,796

Accrued liabilities 13 264 67

Lease liabilities 2,019 41,005 37,646

Other liabilities 161 3,272 2,668

Employee benefits 3 59 51

Deferred income taxes 10 203 200

Total long-term liabilities 2,249 45,674 44,427

Total liabilities 3,477 70,613 65,393

Equity







Capital stock 169 3,426 3,426

Treasury shares (9) (187) (224)

Contributions for future capital increases - - -

Legal reserve 14 291 291

Additional paid-in capital 230 4,677 4,720

Retained losses (76) (1,535) (3,855)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses (1) (99) (2,011) (1,562)

Total equity 229 4,660 2,796

Total liabilities and equity 3,707 75,273 68,189











Weighted average shares outstanding

1,165,976,677 1,165,976,677

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Unaudited

(In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended September 30, 2021

(US Dollars)* Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020











Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 208 4,220 (113)

Net cash flow used in investing activities (19) (379) (179)

Net cash flow used in financing activities ** (92) (1,876) (1,357)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 97 1,965 (1,649)

Net foreign exchange differences 8 169 (163)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 519 10,534 10,013

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 624 12,668 8,202

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted) Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (US Dollars)* Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020







Net cash flow provided by operating activities 531 10,779 3,290 Net cash flow used in investing activities (66) (1,345) (145) Net cash flow used in financing activities ** (346) (7,017) (4,405) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 119 2,417 (1,260) Net foreign exchange differences 7 148 1,482 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 498 10,103 7,980 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 624 12,668 8,202 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.

