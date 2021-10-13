William Raveis Mortgage Launches Dynamic Redesign, Multi-Platform Campaign

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance, the only privately held, family-owned business in the Northeast and Florida offering exceptional real estate, mortgage and insurance services on one platform to its clients, announces a new redesign of their award-winning company William Raveis Mortgage (WRM), launching this week. Since 1984, WRM has grown to be one of the country's strongest direct mortgage lenders, helping clients get the best financing on their dream homes. As business has boomed over the last few years, in production and in customers, so has the brand's reputation recognized by agents and clients as a pillar of the William Raveis family of companies.

Left to right: Ryan Raveis (WRRE Co-President/WRM President), Bill Raveis (WRRE Founder and CEO) and Chris Raveis (WRRE President of Residential Sales). WRM is uniquely positioned to provide clients the best financing advice, service and insight to win competitive offers. William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the only privately held, family-owned business in the Northeast and Florida offering exceptional real estate, mortgage and insurance services on one platform to its clients.

"We're turning up the volume in a powerful way," said Ryan Raveis, co-president of WRRE and president of WRM. "The new look of William Raveis Mortgage pays tribute to our heritage, and it is as purposeful, bold and as distinctive as the high-quality service we provide.

"William Raveis is in a very unique position," he added. "Being a mortgage company that understands real estate gives our clients a competitive advantage. Our home-selling expertise means we can provide our clients the best financing advice, service and insight to win competitive offers."

In order to amplify the partnership with the real estate company, WRM is relaunching its web site presence and launching a new marketing campaign with an eye-catching look and feel and in a distinctive shade of purple, a compelling complementary color to the company's traditional blue branding. While purple signifies individualism by itself, it blends both blue and red, paying homage to the stability of the William Raveis brand and new energy, respectively. WRM will also launch a new advertising campaign with TV commercials, billboards, direct mail, social media, and digital advertising.

Innovative Products, Services to Give Clients Competitive Advantage

On the heels of their recently launched and successful Raveis Purchase program, in which WRRE will purchase the client's home to free up equity to make an offer on a new home, making the process completely hassle-free, they are introducing Raveis CashBid. This groundbreaking program empowers buyers to present an all-cash offer to give them a distinct advantage in a competitive market. When coupled with a Certified Pre-Approval from WRM, the CashBid Program is the strongest way for a buyer to submit an offer today because it enables certainty that the buyer can perform on their side of the contract. Once the offer is accepted, the client can then finance the home through WRM.

For the most competitive situations, WRRE will even purchase the property on behalf of the pre-qualified customer, and then the customer can purchase the home from WRRE. With a multitude of financing options through WRM, the client benefits from a better, more streamlined process.

"Cash is king in today's real estate market," said Raveis. "We are putting our capital in your pocket to buy your dream house and give you a competitive advantage. We will buy the home our clients want to list, and we will buy the home our clients want to buy so they can present an all-cash deal and finance it later. It's an incredible win win."

This seamless end-to-end customer experience, with real estate, mortgage, insurance and title all under one roof, is what sets WRM apart from the competitors.

"We are truly revolutionizing the real estate business. No one else in the United States offers something like this," he said. "So why not get a mortgage from the family who gets real estate?"

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS MORTGAGE

One of the nation's top full-service, direct lenders in the country, William Raveis Mortgage (WRM) has financed more than $15 billion of residential mortgages since inception in 1984. Recognized annually among the Top 100 Mortgage Companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, WRM is well-known for its innovation, technology and local expertise. Since 2014, WRM President Ryan Raveis has been recognized perennially by Mortgage Executive Magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America. WRM is a partner company of William Raveis Real Estate (WRRE), the only privately held, family-owned business offering exceptional real estate, mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. For more information, visit raveis.com/mortgage.

