Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.betterware.com.mx.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on October 29, 2021 through November 12, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13723977.

About Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico that provides household solutions. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a two-tier network of distributors and associates that sells their products, with their target customer demographic of women between the age of 30 and 50 years old. All products are designed by the Company under the Betterware brand name. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

Supported by its three strategic pillars, Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

