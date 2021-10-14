Hawk Security, a Member of My Alarm Center, Announces Plans to Expand in Texas with Addition to Leadership, Hiring Nick Peck as Regional Director of Sales

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Security ("Company"), a member of My Alarm Center, a leading provider in residential home security, announced the addition of Nick Peck to their sales leadership team as the Regional Director of Sales. Peck will be reporting to James Mercer, the Company's Regional Vice President, and will support driving strategic sales initiatives forward while providing critical sales oversight and an exceptional experience for the Company's customers and business partners.

James Mercer, Regional Vice President of Hawk Security, commented on Peck's new role, "We are excited for Nick to join our team at Hawk Security. He will play an active role in driving our sales strategy in our Texas markets to further accelerate our organic growth. We are excited for him to bring a fresh set of eyes to our field sales operations to help develop new initiatives to increase our brand awareness and geographical footprint in Texas and uphold Hawk's reputation as a security provider of choice."

Peck brings over nine years of progressive sales leadership experience to the Hawk Security team. In his role as Regional Director of Sales, he will be a key player in generating new business in the Texas market through developing and executing a cohesive outside sales strategy for the Company's field sales teams. His proven track record of building and scaling teams and enhancing sales culture will be critical to the Company during its next period of growth. In his new role, Peck will focus on coaching and mentoring the Company's field sales teams, supporting organizational growth and development, and building brand awareness and community engagement in the Company's key markets – Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and East Texas. Peck's reputation for improving sales productivity and effectiveness while fostering a culture of excellence well suits him to drive actionable results aligned with the Company's financial and strategic goals.

Darren Goodman, Senior Vice President of Sales at My Alarm Center, commented on Peck's new role, saying, "Nick's ability to drive a culture of engagement, performance, and collaboration among outside sales teams is second to none and will be instrumental to our initiatives at Hawk Security. We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership experience will enable him to drive growth while upholding the Company's reputation and mission to provide an outstanding experience for all."

Before joining Hawk Security, Peck served as the Regional Market Leader for Comcast Cable, where he led, managed, and coached residential sales teams in the upper Midwest. Peck holds a B.S. in Communication from University of Phoenix.

Hawk Security is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers in Texas. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, Hawk Security offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, Hawk Security delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Hawk Security is a member of My Alarm Center, which is ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States. For more information, visit hawksecurity.com.

