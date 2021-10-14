Sephora China Releases 2021 FW Global Beauty Trends and Newness

Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer, released six cutting-edge global beauty trends, with more than 240 products of the season from 51 brands worldwide, of which over 160 new assortments are available only at Sephora.

Inspired by global couture runways and contemporary art, Sephora's Beauty Masters independently crafted 6 avant-garde makeup looks, integrating color inspirations from 2021 Sephora Color Awards in collaboration with two of China's top art academies to present unprecedented beauty power .

7 premium C-Beauty brands unveiled their brilliant newness, indicating Sephora's relentless efforts on supporting and incubating brands inspired by Chinese aesthetics. 5 overseas star niche brands also announced their official China launch as part of Sephora China's exclusive brand offerings.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer, released more than 240 new beauty products from 51 brands, revealing the newness of 7 C-beauty brands and the domestic debut of 5 overseas niche brands. With authoritative industry insights, Sephora unveiled 6 Fall/Winter global beauty trends — Landscape Hues, Radiant Skin, Fragrant Wonderland, Eyes of Blues, Sustainable Beauty and Dancing Hair. Drawing inspiration from fashion runways, Sephora's Beauty Masters created 6 pioneering makeup looks levying their rich expertise, two of which integrated color inspirations from 2021 Sephora Color Awards with the ingenuity of the new generation to combine color and beauty while unleashing unlimited beauty power.

Sephora unveiled six 2021 Fall/Winter global beauty trends

Diverse Newness Only at Sephora

With deep insights into member portraits as well as global beauty trends, Sephora prioritizes the needs of Chinese consumers in its product selection, offering abundant newness for consumers via biannual Sephora Day launches. In collaboration with 51 brands, Sephora released more than 240 new products of the season, of which over 160 assortments are available only at Sephora.

For the first time, Sephora launched its C-Beauty showroom to reveal the emerging power of premium local beauty brands. Prestige skincare brands available only at Sephora — CHA LING, WEI, Herborist TaiChi and INOHERB TANG — indulged guests with Chinese traditional facial treatments. Exclusive makeup brands — MAOGEPING·LIGHT and COLOR STUDIO BY MARIE DALGAR, together with the debut of luxury art beauty brand YUMEE — brought more possibilities of beauty within Eastern narratives.

Sephora C-Beauty showroom

Leveraging its valuable global resources, Sephora China demonstrated its commitment to introducing sought-after beauty brands to Chinese consumers. A brand-new Niche Brand showroom marked the landmark exclusive launches of 5 overseas non-animal testing brands into China, including premium skincare brands established by professional pharmacists — Kate Somerville, dermalogica, and FARMACY — together with URBAN DECAY, an American makeup brand with attitude, and SENSORI+, an Australian brand focusing on all-natural essence oil and skincare. An array of international beauty brands also made their stunning appearance in the Sephora Tmall Global Flagship Store showroom, providing guests with access to the latest beauty products from around the world.

Sephora Niche Brand showroom

Authoritative Interpretation of Beauty Trends

As a pioneer in unleashing beauty power, Sephora interpreted the curated Fall/Winter beauty trends with diversified innovations inspired by fashion and art to further explore infinite forms of beauty. Sephora's Beauty Masters presented in-depth elaboration on the trends and invited guests to embark on a sensorial journey led by intriguing art forms, ranging from laser dance shows to theatrical performances.

Sephora also joined hands with two top art academies nationwide — Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) and China Academy of Art (CAA) — to co-present Wavy Blue (R/42 G/0 B/232) and Radiant Blue (R/82 G/226 B/235) as a result of 2021 Sephora Color Awards, adding a sparkle of creativity to further the dialogue between beauty and color palette. The two colors were integrated into two 2021 Fall/Winter Sephora Day beauty trends — Eyes of Blues and Radiant Skin. Sephora invited two renowned artists from CAFA and CAA to create pioneering art installations under the inspiration of Sephora Color Awards, bringing avant-garde beauty philosophies to the event.

Chinese artist Chen Baoyang with his artwork In layers of Blue

Chinese artist Tian Jin with his artwork Rippling Light

The spectacular Sephora Day also featured a partnership with Maison Hennessy, the leader in Cognac, to present special drinks inspired by trends, inviting the guests to enjoy unique sensory experiences at afterparty.

With 16 years in the China market, Sephora endeavors to center its omni-channel strategy around customer needs with optimized brand and product portfolios, pioneering the frontier of the beauty retail industry. In the future, Sephora will continuously fulfill its commitment to empowering beauty brands with professional insights, enabling consumers to discover their own beauty power.

