Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Evercore ISI's Catalyst Day

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that it will participate at Evercore ISI's Catalyst Day on Monday, October 18, 2021. Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will take part in a virtual fireside chat at 1:30 PM ET.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

