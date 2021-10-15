MADD Canada Partners with The INEO Welcoming Network to Effectively Promote Responsible Drinking this Halloween

MADD to utilize INEO's digital advertising space in 120 storefronts across BC and Alberta

SURREY, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INE) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, today announces a new partnership with MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), to leverage the unique consumer messaging ability of the INEO Welcoming Network to help raise awareness for not drinking and driving. Leading up to Halloween, MADD will run its advertising campaigns on INEO's storefront digital signage. These advertisements were developed by MADD and are designed to remind consumers to plan their journey ahead of time by calling a taxi, taking public transit or arranging for a designated driver.

INEO's cloud-based Welcoming System platform delivers customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location which it acquires by using IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

"The choice of the INEO media network is a perfect fit for MADD Canada given that 120 of its locations are based in liquor stores located primarily in Greater Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton," said Tracy Crawford, MADD's Regional Manager for Western Canada. "With INEO, our message 'Please don't drive drunk and/or high', will reach people precisely as they make their alcohol purchases, reinforcing the need to make responsible decisions by planning transportation options ahead of time and drinking responsibly."

The INEO Welcoming Network displays digital ads and messaging at the front of retail stores, including 120 liquor stores in British Columbia and Alberta, reaching over 2,000,000 consumers per month.

"We are thrilled to be working with MADD Canada to help promote its critical message against drinking and driving," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We have always strongly believed in utilizing our media space for great public service partnerships. Furthermore, our retailer partners support the MADD messaging wholeheartedly."

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF". For more information, visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

