Builder.io raises $14M to Power Commerce Experiences with No-Code

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builder.io, a no-code solution to power commerce experiences, announced $14M in new funding from Greylock , with participation from Imaginary Ventures and several angel investors, including Michael Preysman, CEO and Founder of Everlane, Adam Blitzer, COO of Datadog and formerly the EVP & GM of Salesforce's B2C businesses, and Anthony Kennada, CTO of Hopin, via Camelback Venture Partners. The company is also announcing dozens of new integrations through its new Universal Connector capability, which enables customers to seamlessly leverage data and content from leading commerce platforms and headless solution providers on the Builder platform.

The digital storefront is the lifeblood of any commerce business, often requiring dozens of updates weekly to provide tailored shopping experiences for customers and ultimately drive sales. Yet every time a commerce business wants to simply launch a new product or test new homepage placements, they need to tap developers for support, slowing down storefront updates and ultimately hindering growth.

"When my co-founder and I ran product and engineering at ShopStyle, the constant backlog of requests to create new landing pages, collection galleries, and more, was frustrating. Developers felt overwhelmed by the requests and unrealistic expectations, and business teams couldn't move fast enough," said Steve Sewell, CEO and Co-Founder of Builder. "We started Builder to empower anyone within a company to build and optimize digital experiences without developer dependency."

Builder helps businesses create commerce experiences without constantly relying on developers. Its powerful drag-and-drop visual editor and headless CMS infrastructure integrates with any tech stack or platform, allowing customers to bring in their own tools and solutions, and to extend the platform to meet their needs. Marketers, product managers, and designers can use existing components, or create their own, to build out content, customize the design, target content at different audiences, run A/B tests, and measure conversions.

"Builder has been a game changer for our digital product and site merchandising teams. Not only are we launching new , on-brand experiences faster, but the speed in which we're building and learning is enabling us to tackle more audacious projects than ever before," said Michael Preysman, CEO and Founder of Everlane. "I quickly became a big fan of Builder and was thrilled to have the chance to participate in their latest funding round."

In 2020, Builder launched a native integration with Shopify, which 50% of its customers use today. Building on that success and its vision to limit developer dependency to drive growth, Builder has developed a Universal Connector capability making it possible for commerce companies to integrate with any headless commerce platform or API without code changes. Today, the company is announcing dozens of universal connectors for popular commerce platforms like Salesforce Commerce Cloud and commercetools, headless CMS like Contentful and Contentstack, and solutions like Cloudinary and Algolia. The universal connectors leverage Builder's open-source plugin system so that developers can also build their own connectors to any data source to create dynamic content experiences.

Builder has seen strong traction since launching its no-code platform in 2019. The company has over 400 customers, including well-known brands like Everlane, Alo Yoga, Afterpay, and Vistaprint, and has seen 6X customer growth so far in 2021.

"Builder uniquely addresses two major pain points for ecommerce merchants today -- conversion and engineering constraints. Given skyrocketing acquisition costs, this pain has never been felt more deeply," said Mike Duboe , Partner at Greylock and Board member at Builder. "Steve and Brent are exceptional technologists who have deep empathy for this problem, having worked on headless commerce solutions since 2014. Until now, 'no-code' and 'enterprise grade' were at odds -- this is no longer the case. We are excited to double down on our partnership with the Builder team."

Builder's no-code solution powers commerce experiences. Used by over 400 businesses, its powerful drag-and-drop page builder and headless CMS infrastructure integrates with any tech stack or platform, allowing customers to bring in their own tools and solutions, and to extend the platform to meet their needs. The company is backed by Greylock. For more information on Builder, please visit: https://www.builder.io/

