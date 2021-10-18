Friday Health Plans Partners with W3LL to Enrich Broker and Consumer Shopping Experience

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday Health Plans (Friday), a health insurance company focused on Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans for individuals and families, has partnered with W3LL, a private exchange direct enrollment platform, to power online health plan sales for broker and consumers. The streamlined broker and consumer experience through W3LL will be live for the 2022 open enrollment period for ACA health plans this fall.

Friday achieved robust membership growth of more than 400% in 2021, and currently serves more than 80,000 members in Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas. Expansion plans for 2022 include markets in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma and additional counties in Colorado and Texas.

"With our rapid rate of growth and more people qualifying for federal subsidies for health insurance, we need an online shopping platform that makes shopping easy and could scale with us," said Mike Gordon, Friday Health Plans' Chief Innovation Officer. "W3LL's technology, its broker platform, and its connection to the health insurance marketplace makes them a great partner."

How W3LL Supports Friday's Pursuit of Their Goals

W3LL works with health plans of all sizes to ensure that members have a seamless shopping experience that keeps them coming back while supporting broker functionality. An easy-to-navigate user interface with decision support tools ensures that members are matched with health plans that meet their needs.

W3LL is one of the few CMS-approved EDE phase three entities in the country. EDE beneficiaries can enroll directly in plans online effortlessly by eliminating the redirect to the Federally Facilitated Marketplace website. Members stay on the Friday branded site, preventing potential member drop-offs.

"W3LL's technology is built with the customer in mind, and through this technology we have significantly reduced the friction in the shopping experience, resulting in an increased sell-through rate and renewal rate for our partners," said Sarah Pew, W3LL's General Manager and Senior Vice President. "Friday Health Plans has found a unique approach that works for the ACA Marketplace, and partnering with W3LL, will facilitate their aggressive growth goals."

About Friday Health Plans

Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. The company is headquartered in Denver, with its core operations and customer service center in Alamosa, Colorado.

About W3LL

Welltheos LLC (DBA W3LL), a New York resident licensed insurance agency (license # LB-1492631), serves as the agent/producer for Medical Plans. W3LL is also licensed as a nonresident insurance agency, or otherwise authorized to transact business as an insurance agency, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Backed by years of technology experience and designated as one of the Entities Approved to Use Enhanced Direct Enrollment by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), W3LL is trusted by consumers, businesses, and associations to design, build, and operate federally subsidized public and private health insurance exchanges, such as AARPconverge.com, that serve over 40 million consumers.

To learn more about W3LL and what it can do for you, email pr@W3LL.com for more information or visit W3LL.com.

