Matica Bio Announces Joint Research Agreement with Sartorius for the Development of Advanced Viral Vector Manufacturing Technology

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology, Inc, (Matica Bio) a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies, today announced a joint research agreement (JRA) with Sartorius, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. Under this agreement, Matica Bio and Sartorius will work on a number of studies together to streamline and optimize PAT technologies, automation software, and single-use platforms offered by Sartorius for large scale vector production.

Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Matica Biotechnology, Inc.)

Michael Stewart, Chief Technology Officer at Matica Bio explained, "The generation of in-line real-time process data is one of the most significant obstacles to achieving consistent, high-producing viral vector titers during development that can be translatable to large scale production. In many respects, what is going on inside a bioreactor or within downstream operations is still a black box to us." Mr. Stewart continued, "Matica Bio's development, manufacturing and quality teams have decades of viral vector production experience. Applying our expertise together with Sartorius' industry-leading single-use and PAT technologies will allow us to provide more robust, consistent results for our clients, guiding informed decision-making throughout the manufacturing process and accelerating the overall development timeline to the clinic and market."

Dr. Yun Jeong Song, Chief Executive Officer of Matica Bio stated, "We are extremely excited to initiate this partnership with Sartorius. Our number one priority is to deliver for our clients. Our expert staff will be working to integrate more fully automated processes leading to an increase in the speed of information flow and a reduction in preventable errors. The end result will be increased product yields, higher quality as well as improved flexibility and responsiveness to our clients' ever-changing needs."

The JRA with Sartorius underscores Matica Bio's commitment to applying integrated technology and bioprocess solutions to address production complexities like reduction of labor and risk while improving output efficiencies in the production of advanced therapies, including viral vector products. Together Sartorius and Matica Bio are dedicated to solving the challenges of large-scale cell culture and viral vector production, improving manufacturability and reducing the costs of novel cell and gene therapies, oncolytic vectors and vaccines.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization for gene therapies, cell therapies, vaccines, oncolytic vectors and other advanced biotherapeutic products. Our GMP facility in College Station, TX is designed for the rapid development, scale-up and production of clinical and commercial supply. Matica Bio offers process development, GMP production, product release and stability assessment, together with the quality oversight and regulatory guidance necessary to ensure our clients' success.

For more information on our company, or to inquire about our services, please contact us at info@maticabio.com , or visit www.maticabio.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matica Biotechnology, Inc.